Hard to respect flawed Network Readiness Index

Sunday, 12 June 2022, 6:10 pm
Article: Digitl

Tuanz and Vodafone remind us that New Zealand needs to focus on digital performance. See New Zealand tech slipping behind.

There is no room for complacency. Every other nation wants a competitive digital economy. They are all running towards the same goals.

Standing still is not an option. Any nation not keeping up with the pack risks becoming uncompetitive.

To make a case for more action, Tuanz draws on the Portulans Institute’s Network Readiness Index.

An alarming picture?


On the surface the index paints an alarming picture of New Zealand falling behind the rest of the world.That is until you look closer at the details and the league tables of digital performance.

There are places where the data and tables do not pass a basic sniff test. Many of the measures in the report are meaningless. In other cases, the writers infer a huge amount from the slimmest evidence.

New Zealand's access story


Take “Access”. The report table shows New Zealand dropped from 16th in the world for access in 2020 to 42nd in the world in 2021. That's a huge drop.

Keep in mind this is at a time service providers introduced the world-class 8 Gbps Hyperfibre. 2021 saw the Rural Connectivity Group plug rural broadband and mobile network gaps. Many New Zealanders moved to better broadband plans in the year.

By any standard New Zealand ‘access’ moved forward in 2021.

It’s possible the drop in the table is because 26 other countries moved forward faster than New Zealand.

Possible, but not likely.

Fractions of percentage points


Let's dig deeper into the Portulans Institute’s “access” index. It notes “at least a 3G mobile network” covers a mere 99.46 percent of New Zealand's population.

This puts us at 70 in the world in this category. It is our worst performing area in the access index.

If 3G covers 99.46 percent of New Zealanders, that means 0.54 percent are not covered. That’s a total of 28,000 people.

Compare with Australia


Australia ranks at number one in the world for “access”. That is the country where, if you are lucky, you may have a 25 Mbps fibre connection. Remember 85 percent of New Zealanders can get gigabit fibre or even Hyperfibre. Another 10 percent can get good fixed wireless broadband.

We have world class access, yet Portulans Institute ranks New Zealand 70 places behind Australia.

Australia is 44 in the world for the percentage of population covered by “at least a 3G mobile network”. Its 3G coverage figure is 99.87 percent. This implies there are 43 countries on that list have an even higher proportion with 3G coverage.

Feel the shame?


No doubt there will be people reading this who think the difference between 99.46 and 99.87 percent 3G coverage shames New Zealand.

In practice the gap between 99.46 and 99.87 percent doesn’t make any difference on a day to day basis.

And that's before you think about the likely margin of error in those numbers. Hint: It's likely to be more than one in a thousand.

The reality is that both countries have good 3G coverage scores. Neither is perfect, but New Zealand's 99.46 percent is no handicap.

Singapore


It won't surprise you to learn Singapore is top in this category with 100 percent coverage. The Portulans Institute doesn’t include the Vatican in its index. It it did, it would be another country with 100 percent coverage.

That's because both countries are cities. Smothering a city in 3G is not the same as providing services throughout a country.

It’s a safe bet that Auckland and Melbourne are closer to 100 percent coverage than the countries they sit in.

Where is fibre?


The report does not even consider fast fibre networks. Which, are an important part of any modern access story. If the index included fibre, New Zealand’s position in the access table would be different.

Choosing to make a big deal out of a few thousandths difference in 3G coverage and ignoring fibre is a choice. It could be rational, but it feels arbitrary.

Many of the items the Portulans Institute measured have that arbitrary feel. Under “content” the report measures Github commits and Wikipedia edits. Sure, they measure something. Yet are they important components of a nation’s digital readiness?

Even the positives are weird


There’s a curious data point. New Zealand leapt 41 places up the table for “ICT regulatory environment” in 2021. Did something momentous happen in that area during the year? Did dozens of other countries unwrap their rules?

We could go on. There are questionable assumptions and measurement through the report. It’s not worthless, but nor is it a valuable pointer to relative performance.

There’s a good case for benchmarking our performance against other nations. But let’s not get excited about a poor global network readiness index report. It’s a distraction.

The argument for better digital performance stands on its own merit, not on some spurious set of figures made up by an otherwise unheard of think tank in Washington DC.

Hard to respect flawed Network Readiness Index was first posted at billbennett.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Bill Bennett

Bill Bennett

New Zealand technology news

Bill Bennett publishes technology news and features that are directly relevant to New Zealand readers.

Covering enterprise and small business computing, start-ups, listed companies, the technology channel and devices. Bennett's main focus is on New Zealand innovation.

Bill Bennett stories are republished on Geekzone and Scoop.

Stories published on this site are available to publishers for a fixed fee or a monthly subscription.

Contact Bill Bennett

 
 
 
Digitl: Are we happy living in Handy's Age of Unreason?
In 1989 Charles Handy wrote The Age of Unreason. It's a book that looked forward to a time where telecommuting would be an everyday reality. We live in that world today, although we use the term working from home. The book contains other predictions that were on the money... More>>


Reactionary Succession: Peter Dutton, Australia’s New Opposition Leader
The devastation wrought on Australia’s Coalition government on May 21 by the electorate had a stunning, cleansing effect. Previously inconceivable scenarios were played out in safe, Liberal-held seats that had, for decades, seen few, if any challenges, from an alternative political force. But the survival of one figure would have proved troubling, not only to the new Labor government, but to many Liberal colleagues lamenting the ruins. The pugilists and head knockers, however, would have felt some relief. Amidst the bloodletting, hope... More>>


Keith Rankin: Narrow Vision: Subsidised Cars And Street Immunity
Problems make the world go round. Many of us – maybe the majority of workers, and certainly the majority of well-paid workers – earn our living addressing problems. A problem-free world would represent a major crisis for modern social-capitalism. (Yet standard economic theory continues to present the productive economy as a mechanism for 'satisfying wants', as distinct from 'addressing problems... More>>


Digitl: Infrastructure Commission wants digital strategy
Earlier this month Te Waihanga, New Zealand’s infrastructure commission, tabled its first Infrastructure Strategy: Rautaki Hanganga o Aotearoa. Te Waihanga describes its document as a road map for a thriving New Zealand... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: Leaking For Roe V Wade
The US Supreme Court Chief Justice was furious. For the first time in history, the raw judicial process of one of the most powerful, and opaque arms of government, had been exposed via media – at least in preliminary form. It resembled, in no negligible way, the publication by WikiLeaks of various drafts of the Trans-Pacific Partnership... More>>




The Conversation: Cheaper food comes with other costs – why cutting GST isn't the answer
As New Zealand considers the removal of the goods and services tax (GST) from food to reduce costs for low income households, advocates need to consider the impact cheap food has on the environment and whether there are better options to help struggling families... More>>


