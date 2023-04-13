Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Budapest Convention

Thursday, 13 April 2023, 12:26 pm
Article: Jane Kelsey

The Budapest Convention is being discussed by the government, and while it has some positive outcomes relating to cybercrime, it also has some negative implications for privacy and Indigenous communities, says Emeritus Professor of Law at the University of Auckland, Jane Kelsey.

The Convention is an international treaty wanting to protect signatories from cybercrime – crimes committed or enabled via the Internet - such as cyber fraud, computer related fraud, terrorism, and child pornography. The government is currently discussing whether New Zealand should sign up. If we do, we will be able to cooperate on these important issues with other signatories, but we will also grant them powers to intercept and access our computer networks if they believe a crime has been committed.

The Convention provides a legal basis for disclosure of domain name registration information and for direct cooperation with service providers for subscriber information to obtain subscriber information, traffic data, immediate co-operation in emergencies and mutual assistance tools. There are also some personal data protection safeguards.

While the benefits are obvious, there are significant implications that need to be considered. For example, Māori have been accused of terrorism by Police in the past and could be at risk of similar unjust accusations in the future, which could be exacerbated by internet connectivity, says Associate Professor of Computer Science at the University of Waikato, Te Taka Keegan. “It will be difficult for Māori to support the Budapest Convention without assurances from the government and protections in legislation for Māori control over Māori data sovereignty,” he says.

Professor Kelsey agrees, saying “there is a concern that Indigenous people’s resistance that is organised on the Internet risks being labelled as cyber-crime by governments in their countries, and that their data stored on social media could be trawled. Under the Convention, authorities who have these concerns would be able to access Indigenous people’s data not only in their own country but could also to make requests to trawl through the data of other Indigenous people they have relationships with from other signatory countries.”

This raises lots of questions of Indigenous data sovereignty and governance rules. Professor Kelsey is very concerned the Department of the Prime Ministers and Cabinet (DPMC) and Ministry of Justice may not be taking the Crown’s obligations under Te Tiriti seriously with regards to the Budapest Convention.

She says the leaked version of a search warrant in the Tūhoe raids shows how easily random dots can be joined to form a narrative that justifies future warrants. Notions of cyber-enabled terrorism could easily get legs and implicate people way beyond what it should. And who is going to know?” says Kelsey. “This can easily happen to Indigenous peoples fighting for self-determination, where those in power can define resistance that is organised online as terrorists.

She believes the officials drafting the legislation need to ensure that it protects Māori rights and taonga, including over data, under Te Tiriti, if they choose to sign the Budapest Convention, so that it is of benefit to all New Zealanders.

“We will need to pass a domestic law to implement the Convention. There are some exceptions that allow the government to decline to provide the information. But they don’t clearly apply to protect Māori rights over data and effective Māori scrutiny of requests. There’s nothing to stop us from saying for the purposes of those exceptions in the Convention that in this country they are subject to the Crown’s obligations under Te Tiriti. This needs to be in the Bill when it is introduced because getting stuff into the Bill once it’s before the House is difficult.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Jane Kelsey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 

Binoy Kampmark: Calculated Misrepresentations: The US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Succeeding administrations have a chronic habit of blaming their predecessors. The Biden administration has been most particular on the issue, taking every chance to attack former President Donald Trump for the ills of his tenure. But the effort to almost exclusively lay blame at Trump’s door for the US fiasco in Afghanistan was a rich one indeed, given the failings of the George W. Bush and Obama administrations in that historically doomed theatre of conflict... More>>



Binoy Kampmark: Executive Donkeys And War Powers Reform
The decision to go to war should be as burdensome as possible. The more impediments to such folly, the better. Such a state of affairs does not characterise the Westminster system of government... More>>


Dunne's Weekly: Hipkins Is Applying Different Standards To Different Ministers
Something is remiss in the way Ministers are being reminded of the potential conflict between their private interests and their public responsibilities if recent circumstances are anything to go by... More>>



Dunn'es Weekly: Why Is The Government Keeping Covid19 Restrictions In Place?

The government’s decision to retain existing Covid19 settings for at least the next couple of months continues the same streak of stubborn arrogance that has detracted from the rest of its otherwise balanced and comprehensive approach to the pandemic since its outbreak over three years ago... More>>


Keith Rankin: Covid19 Post-Pandemic: Back To Normal?
A pandemic can end in three ways. Either the death rates attributed to the pandemic disease cease, or at least drop back to pre-pandemic levels. Or normality is re-established, with the pandemic disease still present, but displacing other causes of death. Or a 'new normal' is established, with higher ongoing rates of death normalised... More>>


Dunne's Weekly: The Week The PM Lost Control Of The Agenda
In his first two months as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins impressed for his directness, clarity and determination, and the assured way in which he transitioned into his new role. His everyman style, from the hoodie to the more than occasional meat pie, won many positive comments. The methodical but decisive way in which he dismantled or pushed to one side those aspects of Ardernism, so dear to the Labour Party, but increasingly egregious to the public, has been impressive... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 