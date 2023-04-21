A Strong Start: Gateway Courses And College Success

Mathematics and English are considered to be the most foundational courses at the start of one’s college career. Also known as gateway courses, subjects like these are integral to the success of students as they move towards earning their degree. Passing gateway courses in math and english is the first academic milestone for thousands of hopeful graduates, however, not enough students are reaching these checkpoints. In fact, nationally, only 16% of community college students complete gateway courses in both math and English in their first year.

The state of Kentucky is a prime example of a schooling system struggling to help their students meet these milestones. Nearly 30,000 first-time students enrolled in a Kentucky public institution in the fall of 2020. By May 2021, only 35% of those students had completed gateway courses in math and english. Early momentum matters the most in these cases, as student progress in the first year predicts retention and completion. Studies have shown that 45% of students who complete math and English gateway courses will graduate in just three years. On the other hand, only 20% of students who do not complete these courses in math and English will graduate in three years.

All students have the opportunity and potential to succeed, however, many are considered simply underprepared in basic subjects. In fact, more than two thirds of community college students nationally are labeled as such. Despite this, even the lowest performing high school students are more likely to successfully complete their schooling when placed into college-level courses and supported by their institutions. It is for this reason that institutional mindset matters. Institutions focused on being “student ready” will be best prepared to provide the needed support for all students that are admitted to their programs. In Kentucky, for example, the corequisite education model is the standard. This model increases gateway course success and shrinks institutional performance gaps across student groups. In addition, under this system, students who make the jump to college-level coursework are receiving adequate, structured academic support.

The corequisite plot for underprepared students in Kentucky community and technical college systems (KCTCS) has led to significant gains in gateway course completion. Because of these initiatives, academic development professionals were also able to realize that gateway course completion, or a lack thereof, is an equity issue. Not only in Kentucky, but across the entire United States, institutional performance gaps exist by race, income, and age. In fact, double digit institutional performance gaps exist in math for students of color and adult learners.

Due to equity issues and general unpreparedness of students, the main focus for gateway course success has fallen into two categories: Placement and pedagogy. Students should be enrolled based on multiple measures, including scores on aptitude tests, high school performance, and general cognitive factors. In addition, teachers and administration must work in tandem to design effective learning experiences for all types of students. Experts have found that faculty have the strongest influence over success in gateway courses, giving students the ultimate chance at a strong and successful start.

It is not only academic challenges that can be a barrier to success in gateway courses. Trouble choosing a major, lacking a sense of belonging on campus, or even lacking support for basic needs may lead to struggles with completing gateway courses. It is for these reasons that institutional support combined with proper placement is paramount for incoming university first-years or transfer students. The impact of these courses is only multiplied when coupled with other institutional priorities, making this a team effort, benefiting not only students themselves, but the campus community as a whole. The state of Kentucky is trailblazing for academic systems across the country, setting an example and continuing to improve for the betterment of its academics today and far into the future.

