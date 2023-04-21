Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

A Strong Start: Gateway Courses And College Success

Friday, 21 April 2023, 10:18 am
Article: Hugh Grant

Mathematics and English are considered to be the most foundational courses at the start of one’s college career. Also known as gateway courses, subjects like these are integral to the success of students as they move towards earning their degree. Passing gateway courses in math and english is the first academic milestone for thousands of hopeful graduates, however, not enough students are reaching these checkpoints. In fact, nationally, only 16% of community college students complete gateway courses in both math and English in their first year.

The state of Kentucky is a prime example of a schooling system struggling to help their students meet these milestones. Nearly 30,000 first-time students enrolled in a Kentucky public institution in the fall of 2020. By May 2021, only 35% of those students had completed gateway courses in math and english. Early momentum matters the most in these cases, as student progress in the first year predicts retention and completion. Studies have shown that 45% of students who complete math and English gateway courses will graduate in just three years. On the other hand, only 20% of students who do not complete these courses in math and English will graduate in three years.

All students have the opportunity and potential to succeed, however, many are considered simply underprepared in basic subjects. In fact, more than two thirds of community college students nationally are labeled as such. Despite this, even the lowest performing high school students are more likely to successfully complete their schooling when placed into college-level courses and supported by their institutions. It is for this reason that institutional mindset matters. Institutions focused on being “student ready” will be best prepared to provide the needed support for all students that are admitted to their programs. In Kentucky, for example, the corequisite education model is the standard. This model increases gateway course success and shrinks institutional performance gaps across student groups. In addition, under this system, students who make the jump to college-level coursework are receiving adequate, structured academic support.

The corequisite plot for underprepared students in Kentucky community and technical college systems (KCTCS) has led to significant gains in gateway course completion. Because of these initiatives, academic development professionals were also able to realize that gateway course completion, or a lack thereof, is an equity issue. Not only in Kentucky, but across the entire United States, institutional performance gaps exist by race, income, and age. In fact, double digit institutional performance gaps exist in math for students of color and adult learners.

Due to equity issues and general unpreparedness of students, the main focus for gateway course success has fallen into two categories: Placement and pedagogy. Students should be enrolled based on multiple measures, including scores on aptitude tests, high school performance, and general cognitive factors. In addition, teachers and administration must work in tandem to design effective learning experiences for all types of students. Experts have found that faculty have the strongest influence over success in gateway courses, giving students the ultimate chance at a strong and successful start.

It is not only academic challenges that can be a barrier to success in gateway courses. Trouble choosing a major, lacking a sense of belonging on campus, or even lacking support for basic needs may lead to struggles with completing gateway courses. It is for these reasons that institutional support combined with proper placement is paramount for incoming university first-years or transfer students. The impact of these courses is only multiplied when coupled with other institutional priorities, making this a team effort, benefiting not only students themselves, but the campus community as a whole. The state of Kentucky is trailblazing for academic systems across the country, setting an example and continuing to improve for the betterment of its academics today and far into the future.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 


Binoy Kampmark: Libelled By The Bot: Reputation, Defamation And AI
Cometh the new platform, cometh new actions in law, the fragile litigant ever ready to dash off a writ to those with (preferably) deep pockets. And so, it transpires that artificial intelligence (AI) platforms, for all the genius behind their creation, are up for legal scrutiny and judicial redress. Certainly, some private citizens are getting rather ticked off about what such bots as ChatGPT are generating about them... More>>


Binoy Kampmark: The Leaking Republic: The Pentagon’s Take On Information Security
For years, US intelligence officials could hold their allies, notably the British, in contempt for leaking like sinking vessels and harbouring such espionage luminaries as the Cambridge Five. The whirligig of time has returned the favour with the latest leak from the US Department of Defense. They pose a question pregnant with relevance: Do Washington’s allies have any reason to trust their own secure channels of sharing defence information? The answer: probably not... More>>


Ian Powell: Health New Zealand Restructuring Threatens Health Localities
Following his sacking as the Chair of Health New Zealand (HNZ – Te Whatu Ora), Rob Campbell threw a hand grenade into his former organisation by revealing that it was planning a full restructuring of “overhead roles” which would lead to hundreds of disestablished positions (redundancies)... More>>



Dunn'es Weekly: Why Is The Government Keeping Covid19 Restrictions In Place?

The government’s decision to retain existing Covid19 settings for at least the next couple of months continues the same streak of stubborn arrogance that has detracted from the rest of its otherwise balanced and comprehensive approach to the pandemic since its outbreak over three years ago... More>>


Keith Rankin: Covid19 Post-Pandemic: Back To Normal?
A pandemic can end in three ways. Either the death rates attributed to the pandemic disease cease, or at least drop back to pre-pandemic levels. Or normality is re-established, with the pandemic disease still present, but displacing other causes of death. Or a 'new normal' is established, with higher ongoing rates of death normalised... More>>


Dunne's Weekly: The Week The PM Lost Control Of The Agenda
In his first two months as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins impressed for his directness, clarity and determination, and the assured way in which he transitioned into his new role. His everyman style, from the hoodie to the more than occasional meat pie, won many positive comments. The methodical but decisive way in which he dismantled or pushed to one side those aspects of Ardernism, so dear to the Labour Party, but increasingly egregious to the public, has been impressive... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 