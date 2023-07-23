Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Winston Peters photo used in RNZ disinformation doco promo

Sunday, 23 July 2023, 10:47 pm
Article: Scoop Election Podcast

On July 17 Radio NZ launched a podcast regarding ‘disinformation and misinformation’ entitled ‘Undercurrent’. The promotional video for this documentary featured various New Zealand politicians.

Green Party Co-Leader James Shaw was featured with a black eye after being assaulted in 2019. The voice over of Mr Shaw left the viewer in no doubt that the current Minister of Climate Change considered himself to have been assaulted in part due to misinformation (or disinformation?)

Also featured in the July 17 promotional clip for ‘Undercurrent’ were photographs of ACT Party Leader David Seymour and New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters.

The reason for including photographs of these political party leaders was not immediately obvious.

In this week’s Scoop Election Podcast we question why Radio NZ have included Mr Peters and Mr Seymour in their podcast promos and ponder why Mr Seymour has been excised from the video as of 22 July.

Also covered are New Zealand First’s election priorities and a quick look at some of New Zealand First’s election candidates.

Below: Images from Radio NZ’s twitter feed 17 July 2023. As of 22 July 2023 David Seymour no longer appears in the promotional clip.

