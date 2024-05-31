Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More
Top Scoops

Book Reviews | Gordon Campbell | Scoop News | Wellington Scoop | Community Scoop | Search

 

Budget 2024 - Scoop Full Coverage

Friday, 31 May 2024, 4:58 pm
Article: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop Budget 2024 Coverage will be updated as information becomes available

BUDGET 2024 - SCOOP COMMENTARY

Gordon Campbell - On Nicola Willis And Her Surplus Fetish

The coalition government is perversely on track to reduce the state’s ability (a) to respond to emergency events and (b) to address the current levels of unmet social need. Oh, and the outlook is for weak economic growth at best, over the forecast period. For the young, Budget 2024 must be looking like a one-way ticket to Australia.

BUDGET 2024 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE

Finance Minister's Budget 2024 Speech

To bring revenue and expenses back into balance, the Government has a choice. It can manage its spending, or it can raise additional revenue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Given that choice, the Government’s focus is squarely on managing spending. The key top-down tool for this is operating allowances – the amount set aside for discretionary new spending in each Budget. We are setting tight but realistic operating allowances in this Budget and in future Budgets. We intend to stick to them.

THE TREASURY BUDGET 2024 PAGE

Read the 2024 Budget in full

See also the official website

BUDGET 2024: Government Releases

Environment

Businesses

Housing

Benefits

Economy

Māori

Children

Resources

Transport

Investing In Transport For Growth

Infrastructure

Fixing New Zealand’s Infrastructure Deficit

Pacific Communities

Health

Social

Education

Science

Transport and Emergency Management

Police

Finance

BUDGET 2024 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE

From Parliament:

Government/National

Labour

Greens

NZ First

  •  

ACT

  •  

Te Pati Maori:

  •  

Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:

SOEs, Departments and Agencies

  •  

Maori:

Health Sector Reaction:

Education Sector:

Science and Tech Sector Reaction:

Union Reaction:

Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction

Finance, Tax & Analysis:

Business Reaction

Environment

Other Reaction

BUDGET 2024 PREVIEWS & REACTION

Government Pre-Budget Announcements:

For the latest headlines and reaction see..

PARLIAMENT WIRE
 POLITICS WIRE
BUSINESS WIRE
EDUCATION WIRE
HEALTH WIRE
Search Scoop for "Budget"

For previous budget coverage see:

BUDGET 2021
BUDGET 2020
BUDGET 2019
BUDGET 2018
Dec 2017 Budget update
BUDGET 2017
BUDGET 2016
BUDGET 2015
BUDGET 2014
BUDGET 2013
BUDGET 2012
BUDGET 2011
BUDGET 2010
BUDGET 2009
BUDGET 2008
BUDGET 2007
BUDGET 2007
BUDGET 2006
BUDGET 2005
BUDGET 2004
BUDGET 2003
BUDGET 2002
BUDGET 2001
BUDGET 2000

© Scoop Media

Scoop

Scoop.co.nz

Scoop Independent News

Scoop is NZ's largest independent news source; respected widely in media, political, business and academic circles for being the place on the internet for publishing "what was really said", and for the quality of its analysis of issues.

Contact Scoop

 
 
 
Top Scoops Headlines

COMMENT


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
  • Community Scoop
 
 
 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 