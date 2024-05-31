Budget 2024 - Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop Budget 2024 Coverage will be updated as information becomes available

BUDGET 2024 - SCOOP COMMENTARY

Gordon Campbell - On Nicola Willis And Her Surplus Fetish

The coalition government is perversely on track to reduce the state’s ability (a) to respond to emergency events and (b) to address the current levels of unmet social need. Oh, and the outlook is for weak economic growth at best, over the forecast period. For the young, Budget 2024 must be looking like a one-way ticket to Australia.

BUDGET 2024 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE

To bring revenue and expenses back into balance, the Government has a choice. It can manage its spending, or it can raise additional revenue.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Given that choice, the Government’s focus is squarely on managing spending. The key top-down tool for this is operating allowances – the amount set aside for discretionary new spending in each Budget. We are setting tight but realistic operating allowances in this Budget and in future Budgets. We intend to stick to them.

THE TREASURY BUDGET 2024 PAGE

Read the 2024 Budget in full

See also the official website

BUDGET 2024: Government Releases

Environment

Businesses

Housing

Benefits

Economy

Māori

Children

Resources

Transport

Investing In Transport For Growth

Infrastructure

Fixing New Zealand’s Infrastructure Deficit

Pacific Communities

Health

Social

Education

Science

Transport and Emergency Management

Police

Finance

BUDGET 2024 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE

From Parliament:

Government/National

Labour

Greens

NZ First

ACT

Te Pati Maori:

Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:

SOEs, Departments and Agencies

Maori:

Health Sector Reaction:

Education Sector:

Science and Tech Sector Reaction:

New Zealand Association of Scientists Budget 2024 Is Worse Than A Nothing Burger For Science

Union Reaction:

Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction

Finance, Tax & Analysis:

Business Reaction

Environment

Other Reaction

BUDGET 2024 PREVIEWS & REACTION

Government Pre-Budget Announcements:

For the latest headlines and reaction see..

PARLIAMENT WIRE

POLITICS WIRE

BUSINESS WIRE

EDUCATION WIRE

HEALTH WIRE

Search Scoop for "Budget"

For previous budget coverage see:

BUDGET 2021

BUDGET 2020

BUDGET 2019

BUDGET 2018

Dec 2017 Budget update

BUDGET 2017

BUDGET 2016

BUDGET 2015

BUDGET 2014

BUDGET 2013

BUDGET 2012

BUDGET 2011

BUDGET 2010

BUDGET 2009

BUDGET 2008

BUDGET 2007

BUDGET 2007

BUDGET 2006

BUDGET 2005

BUDGET 2004

BUDGET 2003

BUDGET 2002

BUDGET 2001

BUDGET 2000

© Scoop Media