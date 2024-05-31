Budget 2024 - Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop Budget 2024 Coverage will be updated as information becomes available
BUDGET 2024 - SCOOP COMMENTARY
Gordon Campbell - On Nicola Willis And Her Surplus Fetish
The coalition government is perversely on track to reduce the state’s ability (a) to respond to emergency events and (b) to address the current levels of unmet social need. Oh, and the outlook is for weak economic growth at best, over the forecast period. For the young, Budget 2024 must be looking like a one-way ticket to Australia.
BUDGET 2024 PRESS KIT - FULL PRESS RELEASE COVERAGE
Finance Minister's Budget 2024 Speech
To bring revenue and expenses back into balance, the Government has a choice. It can manage its spending, or it can raise additional revenue.
Given that choice, the Government’s focus is squarely on managing spending. The key top-down tool for this is operating allowances – the amount set aside for discretionary new spending in each Budget. We are setting tight but realistic operating allowances in this Budget and in future Budgets. We intend to stick to them.
BUDGET 2024: Government Releases
Environment
Businesses
Housing
Benefits
Economy
- Budget Delivers On Promises To Kiwis
- Nicola Willis - Budget 2024 Delivers For New Zealand
- Responsible Tax Relief For The Squeezed Middle
- Nicola Willis - Rebuilding The New Zealand Economy
- David Seymour - Budget 24 Turns Tide On Wasteful Spending
- Regional Resilience And Prosperity Focus Of New Fund
Māori
Children
Resources
Transport
Investing In Transport For Growth
Infrastructure
Fixing New Zealand’s Infrastructure Deficit
Pacific Communities
Health
- Budget Prioritises Frontline Health Services & Workers
- $1.1 Billion Investment To Support Disabled People
Social
Education
- $2.93 Billion Investment To Lift Educational Achievement
- Rewarding Hard Work In Tertiary Education And Training
Science
Transport and Emergency Management
Police
Finance
BUDGET 2024 - THE REACTION - FULL COVERAGE
From Parliament:
Government/National
Labour
- Economy Goes Backwards Under Incompetent Coalition Govt
- Back Out Budget Breaks Promises
- Budget Not Enough To Cover Rent Increases
- National’s Climate Cuts Will Take Us Backwards
Greens
- Government Gives Nothing To Climate And Inequality Crises
- Coalition Of Cowards Slashes Investment In Climate Action
- Budget Neglects Māori And Disregards Te Tiriti
- Government Missing In Action On Pasifika Issues
- Trickle-down Tax Cuts While The Planet And Social Contract Burns
- Government Throws The Environment On The Scrap Heap
- The Coalition Government And Its Road To Yesterday
NZ First
ACT
Te Pati Maori:
Non-Parliamentary Political Reaction:
SOEs, Departments and Agencies
Maori:
- Te Māngai Pāho: Te Māngai Pāho Grateful For Continuation Of Te Reo Māori Funding
- Te Matatini: Biggest Investment In Kapa Haka Announced In Today’s Budget
- Te Kahui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission: Commission Urges Commitment To Te Tiriti And Human Rights
About The Crown Keeping Its Promise To Māori &
Prioritising That? NUMA Response To Budget
Prioritising That? NUMA Response To Budget
2024
Health Sector Reaction:
- General Practice New Zealand (GPNZ): Budget 2024 Fails To Deliver Relief For General Practice Pressures
- Breast Cancer Foundation NZ: Budget 2024: Excellent News On Breast Screening Extension But Patients Still Denied Access To Essential Medicines
- Association of Salaried Medical Specialists: Budget Leaves Health System Struggling To Keep Up
- NZ College of Midwives: College Of Midwives Hopeful Health Money Announced In Budget Includes Maternity
- New Zealand Nurses Organisation: Budget 2024 Sees New Zealand’s Health Lights Dimming
- NZ Disability Support Network: Budget 2024 A Sticking Plaster, Not A Solution For Disability Support
- ProCare Health: Little Relief For Primary Care In Budget 24
- Alzheimers New Zealand: Government Again Fails Older Kiwis
- Cancer Society of New Zealand: Budget Fails Those Living With Cancer
- Royal NZ College of General Practitioners: Boost For Primary Care Welcomed, But More Details Needed On How Funding Will Be Allocated
- Prostate Cancer Foundation: Prostate Cancer Pilot For Men Appears Left Off The Agenda By New Government
- ProCare Fresh Minds: ProCare Fresh Minds Calls For Additional Mental Health Funding Beyond Youth
- RANZCP No Funding For New Zealanders With Severe Mental Illness And Addiction Issues In Today’s Budget
- Health Coalition Aotearoa: The Low Or No-cost Health Prevention Initiatives The Government Ignored In This Budget
- Royal Australian and NZ College of Psychiatrists: No Funding For New Zealanders With Severe Mental Illness And AddictionIssues In The Budget
- NZDSN Whaikaha Review The Only Option For Disability Support Change
- Medicines New Zealand: Budget 2024 Medicines Investment: Broken Hearts And A Third-world Position
Medicine: Budget
Medicine: Budget
Promising
Promising
Start”
Education Sector:
- Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara: Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara Responds To Budget 2024
- Kindergarten Aotearoa: Budget Funding Delivers An Effective Cut To Early Childhood Education
- Post Primary Teachers’ Association : Government’s Education Budget Heavy On Promises But Light On Delivery
- NZEI Te Riu Roa: Budget 2024 Is Effectively A Frontline Funding Cut For Schools
- Tertiary Education Union A Budget Without Imagination Or Vision
- NZEI Te Riu Roa: A Backwards Budget For Early Childhood Education
- Early Childhood Education Early Childhood Education Misses Out Again!
- Early
Childhood Council Budget
2024 Will Keep ECE Lights On, But Gaps
Remain
Science and Tech Sector Reaction:
- New Zealand Association of Scientists Budget 2024 Is Worse Than A Nothing Burger For Science
Union Reaction:
- Taxpayers' Union: Budget 2024: The Mother Of All Disappointments
- Taxpayers' Union: Budget 2024: National Continue To Give Taxpayer Money To Corporate Welfare Bludgers
- Taxpayers' Union: Budget 2024: Government Promises To Hike Taxes By Stealth
- Taxpayers' Union: Budget 2024: $2.6 Billion Down The Drain For No Climate Benefit
- PSA: Budget 2024 Lays Bare Senseless Cuts To Public Services To Fund Tax Cuts
- NZCTU: Budget 2024 Fails To Deliver Investment That New Zealanders Need
- Taxpayers' Union: Debt Interest Costs Soon To Be Higher Than Spending On Primary Schools, Secondary Schools & Ministry Of Justice Combined
- First Union: "A Brain Drain Budget": Luxon Offering Kiwis A One-way Ticket To Australia
- Tertiary Education Union A Budget Without Imagination Or Vision
- Office of Early Childhood Education The Office Of ECE Responds To Budget 2024
- NZCTU NZCTU: Budget At A Glance 2024
Collective The
Collective The
Government Missed Their Chance To Address Issues In
Education
Welfare/Poverty Sector Reaction
- Auckland Action Against Poverty As Expected - A Bots Budget From The National Coalition
- Save the Children: Save The Children Says Budget 2024 Will Not Deliver For Kiwi Families Struggling Most
- Child Poverty Action Group Government Will Lock 20,000 More Children In Poverty With Budget Policies
- Te Pai Ora SSPA Social Service Providers Te Pai Ora O Aotearoa Reacts To Budget 2024
- IHC New Zealand Budget Funding An Opportunity To Change The Lives Of Intellectually Disabled New Zealanders
Finance, Tax & Analysis:
- Tax Justice Aotearoa: Coalition Budget Tax Switch Will Hurt Most Vulnerable
- Kiwi
Economics Budget
2024: Delivering On Promises – Just – While Standing On
Quicksand
Business Reaction
- Business NZ: A Responsible Budget For The Times
- Master Plumbers: Master Plumbers Applauds Decision To Retain Apprenticeship Boost Funding
- Business Canterbury: Less Might Mean More For The Economy In This Year’s Budget
- Retail NZ: Silver Linings But No Quick Turnaround For Retail In Budget
- Hospitality NZ: Budget 2024: Hospitality NZ Welcomes The Government’s Announcement Of Tax Cuts
Environment
- WWF New Zealand: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/PO2405/S00156/government-living-in-an-alternative-universe-with-2024-budget.htm
- Greenpeace: Silencing Environmental Voices With Budget 2024 - More Motivation For Protest
- Regional and Unitary Councils Aotearoa: Budget 2024 Funding To Reduce Flood Risk For Dozens Of Communities
- Forest And Bird: Government Raids Conservation Budget To Pay For War On Nature
Other Reaction
- KiwiRail: Budget 2024 Rail Investment Supports Reliability And Value For Money
- Federated Farmers: Federated Farmers: No Frills Or Surprises In Budget
- Ia Ara Aoteara Transporting New Zealand Roading Investment Welcomed Amid Tough Times For Industry
- People Against Prisons Aotearoa: Community Groups, Academics Slam Budget Spending On Prisons
- ActionStation: Progressive Campaigning Organisation Slams Budget 2024 - A ‘Backwards Budget Of A Thousand Cuts’
- LGNZ: Budget Eases Some Local Infrastructure Pain – But Stronger Medicine Is Needed
- HB Regional Recovery Agency: Government Budget Looks Promising For Hawke’s Bay Local Roading Recovery But More Information Needed
- World Vision New Zealand: World Vision Says Budget ‘24 Overseas Development Allocation Falls Short
- Recreation Aotearoa: Decrease In Community Sport And Recreation Investment A Step In The Wrong Direction
- Nelson City Council: Nelson Mayor Welcomes Budget Support For Flood Protection
- Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao: Flood Protection Co-funding Applauded By Greater Wellington
- Peace Movement Aotearoa: Missed Opportunity To Slash Wasteful Military Spending
- Greater Wellington Regional Council: Budget Rail Renewals Funding Welcomed By Greater Wellington, But Shortfall Lamented
- Creative New Zealand: Creative New Zealand’s Financial Context
- Kiapara District Council: Waters Infrastructure Projects Better Off Thanks To Redirected Funding
- Bay of Plenty Regional Council: Flood Protection In Bay Of Plenty Gets A Boost In Budget 2024
- Gisborne District Council Appreciation For Government Funding Towards Cyclone Recovery
- Civil Contractors NZ: Budget Clarity Welcome, Infrastructure Construction Needs Urgency
- Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao: Budget Funding For Tugboat Study Welcomed By Councils
- E Tipu E Rea Whānau: E Tipu E Rea Whānau on Budget 2024
