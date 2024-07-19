The Sovereignty Of The Earth And Humanity

One of the core questions thinking people who still have a heart are asking themselves is: Are we evolving or devolving as a species?

Clearly, the more the word “evolve” is used, the less actual evolving is happening. Indeed, humans are rapidly regressing as a species, while fools cite how man is advancing due to technological and AI expansion.

Here in the USA, the ugly American is on full display during the Republican Convention. The New World has become depravedly old in its tribalistic identification, in its hateful Christian nationalism making a mockery of the teachings of Jesus, and in its millions of people who profess their love for God but work for the devil in their naked pursuit of power.

The darkness that saturates American social and political culture to the point that “the leader of the free world” stands on the precipice of fascism is veritable proof that we’re not “evolving.” And it isn’t just Americans.

Unfortunately, to a significant degree American individualistic entertainment culture has become the global culture everyone lives in. Russia and China are being used as bogeymen of autocracy for fractured and terrified Democrats, while the extremists of the Republican Party are giddy at their chances of making the United States into a member of a true axis of evil.

The United States is no longer the issue however. As one pundit put it: “A superpower in crisis both at home and abroad risks some form of reckoning, as the Soviet leadership discovered…The liberal order crumbles before us: we have barely begun to contemplate what lies beyond it.”

Rather than face facts and transform ourselves here on earth however, near trillionaires like Musk and Bezos are offering planetary escapes through space tourism and colonizing Mars. Without radically changing and living in harmony with the planet that gave rise to us, it’s the height of folly to talk about being a “multi-planetary species.”

Scientists, except for climate scientists of late, are often nearly as obtuse. As recently reported, “The hunt for alien civilizations is entering a new era, researchers believe. Scientists with Breakthrough Listen, the world’s largest scientific research program dedicated to finding alien civilizations, say a host of technological developments are about to transform the search for intelligent life in the cosmos.”

Astronomer Steve Croft, a project scientist with Breakthrough Listen, exclaims, “Amazing technologies that are under development, such as the construction of huge new telescopes in Chile, Africa and Australia, as well as developments in AI, that are going to transform how we look for alien civilizations.”

Sorry to burst your bubble Steve, but it’s a monumental exercise in futility to be looking for intelligent life on planets orbiting incomprehensibly distant stars while Homo sap is destroying life on earth.

If we continue to define intelligent life in terms of our own fucked up species, there can be no others. If there were, they inevitably killed off themselves in the process of killing off life on their own planets.

So if the term “intelligent life” has any meaning in the universe, there’s an implicit cosmic law that we won’t be able to contact and communicate with it until we awaken intelligence within ourselves and put our own house in order on earth.

Besides, the animals with which we share this planet have their own intelligence, and though they don’t have language, they can and do communicate with us – if we know how to listen.

Yesterday, a blue jay landed on my friend’s foot as she meditated on the patio. It looked up at her and then went over and took a drink out of the bowls she fills for them on these sweltering days in the northern hemisphere. Since she was listening, the jay’s communication was clear.

We need to have a breakthrough in listening here on earth, and awaken intelligence inwardly, rather than obsessively searching outwardly for intelligent life on other planets.

The earth is screaming at us to radically change, to transmute from fragmentary and fragmenting humans to whole and holy human beings. But few are hearing, and even fewer are heeding. Heeding entails transforming ourselves within, not “healing our Selves” through absurd meditation retreats.

To say, “I can only take care of me” is to take care of nothing, not even oneself. We aren’t separate selves; the entirety of humankind is enfolded within our consciousness, and in taking responsibility for ourselves we take responsibility for humankind as a whole within us.

Knowledge is mechanical and functional, however far it extends and however fast thought machines become. Knowledge cannot lead to intelligence, since it’s intelligence that sees how to use knowledge harmoniously and equitably.

The awakening of intelligence within one is synonymous with psychological revolution. When even a small minority of human beings ignites insight through self-knowing, there will be a revolution in human consciousness as a whole that changes the disastrous course of man.

In a political context, psychological revolution means that enough people around the world have ceased identifying with flags and faiths to end the recurrent scourge of nationalism, the modern form of man’s atavistic tribalism.

“Sovereignty” means “supreme principle,” and there is only one sovereignty now – the sovereignty of the earth and humanity as a whole.

Martin LeFevre

lefevremartin77@gmail

© Scoop Media

