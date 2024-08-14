Will Israel Use Its Nukes On Iran?

After Israel’s attack on another school/shelter in Gaza, slaughtering 100 civilians to kill perhaps 10 Hamas fighters, Kamala Harris repeated ad nauseum the American line: “Israel has a right to go after terrorists."

She went on to half-heartedly say, “But they also have, I believe, a responsibility to avoid civilian casualties.” Why in God’s name insert the mealy mouthed “I believe” into it? Israel has continuously violated every crime against humanity in the books in its war of vengeance upon the people of Gaza.

Every time the American president or vice-president excuses another Israeli atrocity, they give Netanyahu’s regime permission to bomb another school or hospital. There have been five such attacks in a week, 21 since July. The Israeli government under Netanyahu has become more evil than the Russian government under Putin. What does that make the American government?

While Trump ascribes to the strongman/madman theory of bluster and bravado internationally, Kamala is clearly out of her depth with foreign policy issues. Of course it isn’t inane statements like Harris’s that matter most; it’s what the Biden Administration is doing and not doing with regard to the leveling of Gaza and murder of tens of thousands of children and women.

At some point over the last 10 months, as the Netanyahu regime’s crimes accumulated, the United States should have cut off the flow of bombs, planes and all manner of murdering materiel to Israel. Instead, the USA is now speeding a second carrier strike group and attack submarine into the region as a signal to Iran and its proxies. That’s not deterrence but escalation, not prevention but provocation.

Iran is a malign actor and misogynistic state, but President Masoud Pezeshkian is correct in saying that the West’s silence about Israel’s “unprecedented inhumane crime” in Gaza is “irresponsible” and has encouraged Israel to put regional and global security at risk.

Iranian leaders understand that Netanyahu has laid a trap for them, and that he wants war. They don’t, but they have less and less control over their proxies, especially Hezbollah after Israel’s assassination of its commander, Fuad Shukr in Beirut.

President Biden also reportedly believes that Netanyahu is seeking to drag the US into a wider war against Iran. But the weakness of the Biden Administration has been so pronounced that the “sole remaining superpower” seems powerless to prevent Israel from drawing us into a wider war.

The situation has become extremely dangerous. Netanyahu’s callous disregard for human life in Gaza is matched only by Hamas leaders, who don’t give a damn about Gazan civilians. But Israel has nuclear weapons, and given the depths of Netanyahu’s depravity, he would have no compunction against using them.

Even if it were just a tactical nuke, all hell would break loose. And the United States will rightly be seen as a party to it, both because it failed to stop its closest ally and client state from leveling Gaza, and because it lit the match by sending massive forces into the highly combustible region.

What happened to the Israeli people that they’re indifferent to the suffering they’re causing Palestinian people? Why have they so forgotten what oppression is like that they’ve become like their historical oppressors? The siege on a 25-mile by 7-mile strip of Palestinian land Israel has blockaded for decades is a disgrace to Jewish values, tradition and history.

As far as the misnomer of the international community, the slow-motion genocide in Gaza makes a mockery of the United Nations. The UN’s mission to “maintain international peace and security, and take effective collective measures for the prevention and removal of threats to the peace, and the suppression of acts of aggression or other breaches of peace” reads like a bad joke.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres seems like a decent man, but he and the UN have been reduced to boilerplate through spokespeople: “The Israeli assassinations represent a dangerous escalation at a moment in which all efforts should instead be leading to a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of all Israeli hostages.”

The UN has become irrelevant. And the US has ceded its last shreds of moral authority to the evil regime of a client state. The so-called international rules-based order is collapsing around us and on us.

The cornerstone of the international system -- the nation-state -- was laid after the Treaty of Westphalia in 1648. It has decayed in the face of many forces, some for good but most for ill. Now the entire edifice is falling onto the ash heap of history.

Will it take another world war to change the status quo, since national leaders and global elites cling to existing conditions out of a failure of perception and imagination? There is no choice for thinking and feeling human beings except to pour the foundation, inwardly and intellectually, for a true world order.

Waiting is death. Forward-thinking global citizens must be prepared, so people can move quickly to build a true global order from the rubble of Gaza and the international order.

If a psychological revolution ending man’s tribalistic identification with particular groups begins within a small minority of people around the world, everything will be possible. If it doesn’t, nothing will change.

Martin LeFevre

