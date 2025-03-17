Road Cone Final Exam & Donald, I Warned You!

Ian Powell discusses, in a New Zealand context, what happens when apartheid meets Zionism.
If care of the planet is what these athletes sincerely want, a swift abolition of the Olympics, along with a virtuous cancellation of the IOC, would achieve their goals. Why wait for extreme weather to either modify or even do away with the games altogether? Dear incoming IOC president, you can end the whole charade once and for all.
The March 6 meeting of the Special European Council was a chance for 27 leaders of the European Union to make that point. It was time to cash in on the Russia threat and promote a strategic vision that spoke of elevated dangers. It was, in other words, a good time to be throwing money at the militaries of the various member states.
Ian Powell delves upon Health Minister’s major announcement last week with a particular emphasis on the risks and realities of outsourcing non-acute surgery.
By targeting Egypt, Israel aims to project an image of prowess, and that it is unafraid to confront the most populous Arab nation. Yet, in doing so, it inadvertently exposes its own weaknesses. This behavior is wholly consistent with Netanyahu's legacy of running away forward.
The Munich narrative is central to the 'Good War' morality trope, through which democracies (especially the United States) justified wars of aggression; what used to be called 'gunboat-diplomacy' in the British days of empire.