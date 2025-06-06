New Cartoon From Adrian Maidment

In Netanyahu's mind, the aid mechanism is part of the war. In his own words, all of this, the military-arranged aid and ongoing genocide, is "the war and victory plan."
The forgotten tragedy was actually a twin-tragedy; two smaller (but not small) tragedies may more easily fall below the memory radar than one bigger tragedy. The dates were 22 July 1973 and January 1974.
If you blinked on a recent Friday afternoon, you might have missed the passing under urgency of the first reading of the Regulatory Standards Bill. The Bill purports to be a kind of legislative WOF test that all of us should welcome, right?
The project of leading desperately thirsty religious leaders to the holy waters of mystical experience through psychedelics will not satisfy the thirst of the dwindling flocks they’re trying to lead.
The crisis of capitalism can be addressed through the development of a set of public property rights, which we may call 'public equity'. It is the establishment of public property rights that is necessary to democratise capitalism.