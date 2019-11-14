Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 14 November 2019

Thursday, 14 November 2019, 11:43 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 14 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What legislative change will be undertaken as part of the reform of the Tomorrow’s Schools system?

3. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: What responsibility, if any, does he take for the fall in annual GDP growth from 3.2 percent in the June 2018 quarter to 2.1 percent in the June 2019 quarter?

4. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by the numbers contained in her ministry’s publications?

5. Dr LIZ CRAIG to the Minister of Health: What recent announcements has he made about mental health facilities?

6. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

7. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she have confidence in the Southern DHB’s plans for an integrated Primary Maternity System of Care across the district?

8. RINO TIRIKATENE to the Associate Minister of Housing (Māori Housing): Has the papakāinga housing programme improved outcomes for whānau; if so, how?

9. Dr SHANE RETI to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all his statements and actions in relation to the Fees Free policy?

10. JAMI-LEE ROSS to the Minister of Police: How many new sworn constabulary police staff have been deployed to the Counties Manukau Police District since 1 November 2017, and how many additional sworn constabulary police staff are estimated to be deployed to this district by 31 December 2020?

11. DARROCH BALL to the Minister of Forestry: What recent reports has he seen about whole farm conversions to forestry?

12. TODD MULLER to the Minister of Agriculture: Does he stand by all his statements in his opinion piece titled “No threat to farming from forestry” in the Rural News on 13 November 2019?

Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

