More frontline biosecurity officers protecting NZ

Another 51 quarantine officers and four new biosecurity detector dog teams will help protect New Zealand from invasive pests and diseases this summer, says Biosecurity Minister Damien O’Connor.

“The Government is delivering on its commitment to strengthen New Zealand’s biosecurity system and support our valuable primary sector.

“New Zealand’s flora, fauna and livestock are the foundations of our primary sector, rural communities and economy.

“Recent biosecurity outbreaks have shown the need to strengthen New Zealand’s protections against pests and disease.

“It has become clear that further investment in biosecurity is needed as our global trade and tourist numbers increase. We have invested $21.6 million since we have been in Government, this is on top of the $880 million we have committed over 10 years to eradicate M.bovis, $21 million to tackle Wilding Conifers and $6.8 million for response activities to eliminate fruit flies in Auckland to date.

“In recent years we’ve experienced some of the busiest biosecurity summers on record. We’re expecting another huge influx of international travellers this summer. These new officers will give us more biosecurity protection at airports and ports. They will also bolster our defences for mail and cargo.

“These additional frontline staff are part of our plan to make sure the exotic pests and diseases that could devastate our economy and wildlife have less chance of making it here in the first place, giving growers and farmers greater certainty about the health of their crops and animals”, Mr O’Connor said.

Biosecurity New Zealand has recruited 101 new officers this year in two groups - the first 50 graduated from their training in August - and has trained 15 new detector dog teams this year.

© Scoop Media

