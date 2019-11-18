Visit from Czech Republic, ‘Velvet Revolution’ anniversary

Media Release

For release: 18 November 2019

Visit from Czech Republic coincides with 30th anniversary of ‘Velvet Revolution’

A delegation from the Czech Republic Chamber of Deputies visits the New Zealand Parliament this week, coinciding with a significant milestone for the nation.

This week marks the 30th Anniversary of the ‘Velvet Revolution’, which saw the end of the one-party government in the former Czechoslovakia. November 17 is also Struggle for Freedom and Democracy Day, a national holiday in the Czech Republic.

The visit is from the Chamber of Deputies’ Foreign Affairs Committee. It is led by Chamber Vice-President, Vojtěch Pikal MP from the Czech Pirate Party.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr Pikal and his delegation to our Parliament this week. Our two nations have a long and deep history, with links that stretch back to the 1860s,” said Speaker of the House, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard.

“It’s a relationship that flourishes to this day, with young Czechs visiting New Zealand on working holidays, and many New Zealanders also visiting the Czech Republic.

“This visit aims to give the delegation deeper context into New Zealand in advance of the European Union–New Zealand Free Trade Agreement. We will also discuss areas for further cooperation and growth in bilateral relations.”

The Czech delegation will be in Wellington from 19 to 21 November.

ENDS

