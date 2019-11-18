Parliament

Donations scheme to relieve pressure on families

Monday, 18 November 2019, 4:24 pm
The families of more than 416,000 students will be better off next year as their schools have signed up to the Government’s donations scheme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The scheme will see almost $62.5 million in additional Government funding go to schools nationwide next year.

“I’m really pleased that this scheme is going to give 1,563 schools guaranteed extra funding next year and that those communities won’t be under pressure to pay donations,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We know how difficult it can be for parents to afford the donations that schools request. Our scheme will take significant financial pressure off many kiwi families.

“From Tai Tokerau to Southland the scheme has been recognised by almost 90% of eligible schools nationwide as an opportunity to secure more funding for the things they want to do more of, whether that’s additional sporting equipment, technology, school trips or something specific to that community.

“It’s a win for schools and families. Students will get to enjoy the benefits of the additional funding without families feeling under pressure to find the money within their own household budget.

“The donations scheme is an annual opt-in process which means the schools that chose not to opt in may choose to do so in a subsequent year.

“We know that every community is different and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to recognise that by giving decile 1-7 schools the opportunity to decide on the best funding option for themselves and for their communities this year and in future years.

“As part of this scheme more financial advisors are available at the Ministry.

“As they do currently, these staff will support schools who need financial advice while they embed the donations policy for the first time.

“The donations scheme is part of the Government’s plan to make education more affordable for students and families.

“It builds on us making the first year of tertiary education free, the first two years fees-free for industry training and scrapping fees for NCEA and scholarship exams,” Chris Hipkins said.

Editor’s notes:

- The full list of schools that have opted-in and the breakdown by region, deciles and school type is available here http://education.govt.nz/

- Relevant policy documents are available here https://education.govt.nz/our-

Education RegionSchools Opting InRoll Count of Participating SchoolsFunding Going to Schools in 2020Average Roll CountAverage Amount Going to Schools in 2020Total Eligible Schools% Opting In
Tai Tokerau13426,831$4,024,650200$30,03514095.7%
Auckland305126,876$19,031,400416$62,39835785.4%
Waikato20147,266$7,089,900235$35,27322290.5%
Bay of Plenty/Waiariki14543,220$6,483,000298$44,71016289.5%
Hawke's Bay/Tairawhiti13830,759$4,613,850223$33,43415390.2%
Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu16634,535$5,180,250208$31,20618490.2%
Wellington16337,947$5,692,050233$34,92117493.7%
Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast8519,009$2,851,350224$33,5459490.4%
Canterbury/Chatham Islands12234,224$5,133,600281$42,07913789.1%
Otago/Southland10415,915$2,387,250153$22,95412285.2%
Total1,563416,582$62,487,300267$39,9791,74589.6%

DecileSchools Opting InRoll Count of Participating SchoolsFunding Going to Schools in 2020Total Eligible Schools% Opting In
129359,873$8,980,95031293.9%
222650,109$7,516,35025090.4%
323261,205$9,180,75024594.7%
421464,018$9,602,70023192.6%
522464,375$9,656,25024491.8%
618957,840$8,676,00022882.9%
718559,162$8,874,30023578.7%
Total1,563416,582$62,487,3001,74589.6%

School TypeSchools Opting InRoll Count of Participating SchoolsFunding Going to Schools in 2020Total Eligible Schools% Opting In
Composite6917,611$2,641,6508482.1%
Intermediate8336,599$5,489,8509092.2%
Kura464,660$699,0005978.0%
Primary1117235,464$35,319,6001,19393.6%
Secondary184118,514$17,777,10024475.4%
Specialist323,357$503,5503494.1%
Other32377$56,5504178.0%
Total1,563416,582$62,487,3001,74589.6%

