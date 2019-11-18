Donations scheme to relieve pressure on families

The families of more than 416,000 students will be better off next year as their schools have signed up to the Government’s donations scheme, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today.

The scheme will see almost $62.5 million in additional Government funding go to schools nationwide next year.

“I’m really pleased that this scheme is going to give 1,563 schools guaranteed extra funding next year and that those communities won’t be under pressure to pay donations,” Chris Hipkins said.

“We know how difficult it can be for parents to afford the donations that schools request. Our scheme will take significant financial pressure off many kiwi families.

“From Tai Tokerau to Southland the scheme has been recognised by almost 90% of eligible schools nationwide as an opportunity to secure more funding for the things they want to do more of, whether that’s additional sporting equipment, technology, school trips or something specific to that community.

“It’s a win for schools and families. Students will get to enjoy the benefits of the additional funding without families feeling under pressure to find the money within their own household budget.

“The donations scheme is an annual opt-in process which means the schools that chose not to opt in may choose to do so in a subsequent year.

“We know that every community is different and I’m pleased that we’ve been able to recognise that by giving decile 1-7 schools the opportunity to decide on the best funding option for themselves and for their communities this year and in future years.

“As part of this scheme more financial advisors are available at the Ministry.

“As they do currently, these staff will support schools who need financial advice while they embed the donations policy for the first time.

“The donations scheme is part of the Government’s plan to make education more affordable for students and families.

“It builds on us making the first year of tertiary education free, the first two years fees-free for industry training and scrapping fees for NCEA and scholarship exams,” Chris Hipkins said.

Editor’s notes:

- The full list of schools that have opted-in and the breakdown by region, deciles and school type is available here http://education.govt.nz/

- Relevant policy documents are available here https://education.govt.nz/our-

Education Region Schools Opting In Roll Count of Participating Schools Funding Going to Schools in 2020 Average Roll Count Average Amount Going to Schools in 2020 Total Eligible Schools % Opting In Tai Tokerau 134 26,831 $4,024,650 200 $30,035 140 95.7% Auckland 305 126,876 $19,031,400 416 $62,398 357 85.4% Waikato 201 47,266 $7,089,900 235 $35,273 222 90.5% Bay of Plenty/Waiariki 145 43,220 $6,483,000 298 $44,710 162 89.5% Hawke's Bay/Tairawhiti 138 30,759 $4,613,850 223 $33,434 153 90.2% Taranaki/Whanganui/Manawatu 166 34,535 $5,180,250 208 $31,206 184 90.2% Wellington 163 37,947 $5,692,050 233 $34,921 174 93.7% Nelson/Marlborough/West Coast 85 19,009 $2,851,350 224 $33,545 94 90.4% Canterbury/Chatham Islands 122 34,224 $5,133,600 281 $42,079 137 89.1% Otago/Southland 104 15,915 $2,387,250 153 $22,954 122 85.2% Total 1,563 416,582 $62,487,300 267 $39,979 1,745 89.6%

Decile Schools Opting In Roll Count of Participating Schools Funding Going to Schools in 2020 Total Eligible Schools % Opting In 1 293 59,873 $8,980,950 312 93.9% 2 226 50,109 $7,516,350 250 90.4% 3 232 61,205 $9,180,750 245 94.7% 4 214 64,018 $9,602,700 231 92.6% 5 224 64,375 $9,656,250 244 91.8% 6 189 57,840 $8,676,000 228 82.9% 7 185 59,162 $8,874,300 235 78.7% Total 1,563 416,582 $62,487,300 1,745 89.6%

School Type Schools Opting In Roll Count of Participating Schools Funding Going to Schools in 2020 Total Eligible Schools % Opting In Composite 69 17,611 $2,641,650 84 82.1% Intermediate 83 36,599 $5,489,850 90 92.2% Kura 46 4,660 $699,000 59 78.0% Primary 1117 235,464 $35,319,600 1,193 93.6% Secondary 184 118,514 $17,777,100 244 75.4% Specialist 32 3,357 $503,550 34 94.1% Other 32 377 $56,550 41 78.0% Total 1,563 416,582 $62,487,300 1,745 89.6%

© Scoop Media

