Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 November 2019

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 11:32 am
Press Release: Office of the Clerk

Oral Questions - 19 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she have confidence in all of her Ministers?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he currently involved in negotiations with Auckland Council to end the land occupation at Ihumātao?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How much money did NZ Future Forest Products Ltd apply for from the Provincial Growth Fund and what was the application for?

5. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements and actions on electoral law?

6. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to the Government’s policy to provide funding to replace parental donations to schools?

7. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statements and actions in response to the Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce Report?

8. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she agree with the Prime Minister, who said in May 2018 that the average wait time for a child seeking an early intervention appointment was 74 days “and in the life of a little 3- or 4-year-old child who’s hungry to learn, that’s 74 days too long”; if so, what is the average waiting time for a child seeking early intervention support today?

9. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Associate Minister of Finance: What actions is the Government taking to reform the Overseas Investment Act 2005?

10. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Has she met with any National Science Challenges panel members to discuss alternatives to 1080?

11. PAUL EAGLE to the Associate Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has he made about reforming residential tenancies?

12. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing: Will the recently announced changes to the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 help ensure that every New Zealander has a warm, dry, secure home; if so, how?


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

