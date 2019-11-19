Parliament: Oral Questions - 19 November 2019

Oral Questions - 19 November 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she have confidence in all of her Ministers?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Is he currently involved in negotiations with Auckland Council to end the land occupation at Ihumātao?

3. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister of Finance: What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. CHRIS BISHOP to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: How much money did NZ Future Forest Products Ltd apply for from the Provincial Growth Fund and what was the application for?

5. Hon Dr NICK SMITH to the Minister of Justice: Does he stand by all his Government’s statements and actions on electoral law?

6. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What response has he seen to the Government’s policy to provide funding to replace parental donations to schools?

7. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by his statements and actions in response to the Tomorrow’s Schools Independent Taskforce Report?

8. NICOLA WILLIS to the Associate Minister of Education: Does she agree with the Prime Minister, who said in May 2018 that the average wait time for a child seeking an early intervention appointment was 74 days “and in the life of a little 3- or 4-year-old child who’s hungry to learn, that’s 74 days too long”; if so, what is the average waiting time for a child seeking early intervention support today?

9. Dr DEBORAH RUSSELL to the Associate Minister of Finance: What actions is the Government taking to reform the Overseas Investment Act 2005?

10. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Has she met with any National Science Challenges panel members to discuss alternatives to 1080?

11. PAUL EAGLE to the Associate Minister of Housing: What recent announcements has he made about reforming residential tenancies?

12. MARAMA DAVIDSON to the Associate Minister of Housing: Will the recently announced changes to the Residential Tenancies Act 1986 help ensure that every New Zealander has a warm, dry, secure home; if so, how?





