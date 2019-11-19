Parliament

New Zealand MPs head to Commonwealth events

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 12:19 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

19 November 2019

New Zealand MPs head to Commonwealth events aimed at strengthening parliaments

Over this week and next, New Zealand MPs will be heading to conferences on opposite sides of the world under the umbrella of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Angie Warren-Clark MP and Matt King MP will join delegates from across the Pacific and Australia Regions in Adelaide, South Australia for the 38th CPA Conference for the Pacific and Australia Regions.

This year’s regional conference theme is ‘The challenge of urbanisation – Parliament’s role’. The programme includes sessions on protecting traditions and culture in parliaments, service delivery to constituents with different needs in urban and rural contexts, and meaningful engagement with indigenous populations in political decision-making. The delegates will also have the chance to be part of a welcome to country and smoking ceremony with the Kaurna people, the custodians of the Adelaide region, and site visits to urbanisation projects in Adelaide.

Dr Parmjeet Parmar MP and Raymond Huo MP will attend an annual Westminster Seminar hosted by CPA United Kingdom at the British Houses of Parliament.

Designed as a practical, capacity-building programme, the seminar provides a platform for MPs from across the Commonwealth to explore issues around parliamentary democracy, practice and procedures. Dr Parmar will present as part of a session on ‘Pressures on Parliamentarians’.

Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, said: “These gatherings are valuable opportunities, not only to make new connections with counterparts, but to hear about different ways of doing things. Our parliaments are constantly evolving, with challenges around engagement, accountability and effectiveness. I am pleased that our delegates to two such different fora will share how New Zealand’s Parliament actively looks for new ways to engage with citizens and improve our performance, as well as looking to tap into new ideas from other Parliaments.”

The 38th CPA Regional Conference for the Pacific and Australia runs from 18 to 21 November 2019, while the 2019 CPA UK Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments runs from 25 to 29 November 2019.

ENDS

