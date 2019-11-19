Ihumātao payment will open Pandora’s Box
Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 12:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition
19 November
2019
A $40 million payment from the Crown to
purchase Ihumātao will open up full and final treaty
settlements, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.
“Iwi lawyers will be writing their statements of claim
for the court as we speak and protestors will be looking for
their next site.
“This is an appalling use of
taxpayers’ money and the Government needs to rule it
out.
“The Prime Minister should never have become
involved in the first place.
“This shows a complete
disregard for private property rights.
“It’s been
four months since the Prime Minister got involved. It’s
time to finally put a stop to this. The protestors need to
go home and the Government needs to rule out a
loan.”
ends
© Scoop Media
