Ihumātao payment will open Pandora’s Box

Simon Bridges - Leader of the Opposition

19 November 2019





A $40 million payment from the Crown to purchase Ihumātao will open up full and final treaty settlements, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Iwi lawyers will be writing their statements of claim for the court as we speak and protestors will be looking for their next site.

“This is an appalling use of taxpayers’ money and the Government needs to rule it out.

“The Prime Minister should never have become involved in the first place.

“This shows a complete disregard for private property rights.

“It’s been four months since the Prime Minister got involved. It’s time to finally put a stop to this. The protestors need to go home and the Government needs to rule out a loan.”

