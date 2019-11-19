Electoral Law Breach Allegations
Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 1:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand First Party
Rt Winston Peters
Leader of New Zealand First
19
November 2019
Allegations raised this morning by Stuff
Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident
that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws,
now and for the last 27 years. Declarable donations were
declared to the Electoral Commission.
Our system of
democracy is based on the secrecy of the ballot and privacy
of party memberships and donations within specified
limits.
We look forward to discussing this matter with the
Electoral
Commission.
ENDS
