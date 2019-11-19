Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill

Tuesday, 19 November 2019, 8:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill passes first hurdle

An independent Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission is a step closer after it unanimously passed its first vote in Parliament today.

The Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission Bill lays the groundwork for establishing the Commission as a fully independent crown entity – delivering on a key recommendation of He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction.

Health Minister Dr David Clark says creating an independent Commission is a sign of just how seriously the Government takes these challenges.

“Mental health and addiction issues touch just about everyone in New Zealand at some stage in their life. We know we can do better supporting people in distress.

“As a Government we’re making a record investment into improving long-neglected mental health and addiction services. We’re making progress building new frontline services, strengthening our workforce and upgrading acute facilities.

“An independent Commission will play a vital role providing oversight of that work and can hold the government of the day to account.

"The Commission’s work will span all government and non-government contributors to mental health and wellbeing. It will look beyond the health service to the wider drivers of wellbeing – such as housing, education and employment.

“It will be able to focus on prevention of mental ill-health and distress, and the promotion of mental wellbeing. And perhaps the most important of all, it will advocate for service improvement for people who live with mental health and addiction issues so they can get the support they need.

“All three parties of government campaigned on re-establishing the Mental Health Commission, which was wound up in 2012 by the previous government, because we knew it would make a difference.

“It was part of the coalition agreement between the Labour Party and New Zealand First, and I want to thank my Coalition colleagues for their ongoing advocacy on this issue,” Dr Clark said.

The new Commission is expected to be fully established by February 2021. In the meantime, an initial Commission is already up and running.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 