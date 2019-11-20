Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Families Package helps over 1 million Kiwis in first year

Wednesday, 20 November 2019, 8:08 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

• 1 million New Zealanders warmed by the Winter Energy Payment

• 36,000 families bank the Best Start Payment in first year

• 6,000 more families received the Family Tax Credit, 220,600 in total

• They receive an increase too – from an average of $117 to $157 a week for Inland Revenue clients, and from an average of $147 to $188 a week for MSD clients

• People receiving the Accommodation Supplement got an average increase from $71 to $98 a week

• 13,500 carers receiving the new Clothing Allowance

• We are on track to lift 50,000 to 74,000 children out of poverty

The first stock-take of the Government’s Families Package shows families are getting real support to raise their children after a decade of being left behind,” Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni said.

The $5.5 billion Families Package was announced within the Government’s first 100 days and kicked in on July 1 last year, to deliver targeted help to those on middle and low incomes and to reduce child poverty. A report released today highlights its growing benefits.

“In its first year, the Families Package has made a difference to people’s lives, whether they’re new parents with a young baby, a retiree who can afford to turn on the heater in winter, or a working couple with kids at school,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

It does that by providing a suite of small investments that make a big difference to people including:

• Boosting incomes with the Working for Families tax credits

• Helping families with costs in their child’s early years with the Best Start Payment and increasing paid parenting leave to 26 weeks

• Helping older New Zealanders and people on a main benefit to heat their homes with the Winter Energy Payment

• Increasing financial help for carers by increasing the rate of Orphan’s Benefit, Unsupported Child’s Benefit and Foster Care Allowance

• Increasing the Accommodation Supplement and Benefit

“Parents on benefit receiving their Family tax credits from the Ministry of Social Development have seen an average increase of $41 per week.

This is the largest increase since Working for Families began in 2005.

“By the time the Families Package is fully rolled out in 2020/21 – 385,000 families with children will be better off by an average of $75 a week.

“I’m particularly proud that more than one million people, with partners included, have received the Winter Energy payment, and that the Families Package has made such a difference to so many lives over a short time.

“The Families Package is part of the Government’s wider plan to lift the wellbeing of all New Zealanders including making it free for every child under 14 to go to the doctor, increasing school funding so parents don’t have to pay for school donations – which will help 416,000 families – and building more state houses than any Government since the 1970s.

“We want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child and for everyone who can to be earning, learning, caring or volunteering and the progress reported today shows we’re on our way,” Carmel Sepuloni said.

People who choose to get their Family Tax Credit and Best Start Payment paid out in lump sum at the end of the year aren’t included in this report.

People can find out about the Families Package assistance at www.workandincome.govt.nz

The Families Package Monitoring Reports are attached.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Overseas Investment Rules: New National Interest Test

Associate Finance Minister David Parker said under current Overseas Investment Act rules, assets such as ports and airports, telecommunications infrastructure, electricity and other critical infrastructure are not assessed through a national interest lens.

“We are introducing a number of new powers, consistent with global best practice, to protect New Zealanders’ best interests in such important – often monopoly – assets,” David Parker said.

Responding to concerns about overseas investment in water bottling, the Government will also require consideration of the impact on water quality and sustainability of a water bottling enterprise, when assessing an investment in sensitive land. More>>

 

Matter Of Trust: Peters Says NZ First Loans Legal

"Allegations raised this morning by Stuff Limited / Fairfax concern a party matter but I am confident that New Zealand First has operated within electoral laws, now and for the last 27 years." More>>

ALSO:

PGF CONFLICT OF INTEREST:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Age Problem, And The Port Hills

Labour has been steadily improving its gender balance to the point where there are now 21 women in its caucus out of 46 MPs in all... Yet Labour has been just as steadily losing the generational battle to the Greens. More>>

ALSO:

Child Deaths Revealed: NZDF Deal To Clear Afghan Firing Ranges

The Defence Force has agreed a deal to clear unexploded ordnance in Afghanistan after revelations seven children were killed by unexploded devices left there. More>>

ALSO:

Charles & Camilla: Visit Takes Royals From Waitangi To Christchurch

Domestic violence services, conservation and education are all on the list for the royal tour. The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend a week travelling the country from Waitangi to Christchurch. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Farming Sector’s Persecution Complex

The narrative that our farmers are ‘doing it tough’ plays into a number of wellworn stereotypes ... More>>

ALSO:

corrections, prisonCorrections: Independent Review Of Prisoner Mail Management

The independent review into the prisoner mail system has today been released, with Corrections accepting all 13 recommendations and making a number of changes to strengthen the management of prisoner mail. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Unlawful Detention Of Teenager; Influence Of Investigation

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that former Inspector Hurimoana Dennis unlawfully detained an Auckland teenager in 2015, and improperly influenced the outcome of a criminal investigation into his own son in 2014. More>>

ALSO:

SOP For Gun Bill: New Measures For Modified Pistols

The new controls will • Prohibit short-barrelled semi-automatic rifles which currently are defined as pistols because they are shorter than 762 millimetres. • Introduce tighter controls over pistol carbine conversion kits… • Prohibit firearms which contain a part known as a centrefire lower receiver… More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 