$3.5m To Reduce Repeated 1080 Use

Jenny Marcroft

Spokesperson for Health

20 November 2019



New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use.

New Zealand First Health Spokesperson Jenny Marcroft said “this initiative will stimulate the development of more effective traps, lures, remote sensing, and surveillance and data management technologies.

“The funding signals a necessary and significant shift away from the use of 1080 in New Zealand without compromising our pest control requirements.

“New Zealand First supports the reduction of 1080 and champions the development of viable alternatives.

“Today’s announcement for the funding of five innovative pest control solutions is testament to Kiwi ingenuity which will have a positive impact on reducing predators,” said Ms Marcroft.

Background:

The PGF funding is channelled through Predator Free 2050 Limited which is a Crown company established to help deliver the Government’s predator free mission.

$19.5 million of PGF funding was announced for Predator Free 2050 Limited in February 2019.

$3.5 million of this funding will be used to develop the following five products:

1. The Spitfire Trap, re-engineered by Environment & Conservation Technologies Limited of Tauranga.

A liquid toxin delivery device designed for possums and stoats able to be left in the field for a year.

2. The Hammerforce Trap, developed by Hammerforce Limited of Auckland.

An air-powered, multi-species trap which is self-resetting and allows for multiple kills per gas refill. Assembly is planned for Whangarei.

3. The AT220 Auto Rebait Reset Trap, developed by NZ Autotraps Limited of Hamilton.

A rat and possum trap which mechanically resets 100 times and can be left unattended for up to 12 months. Assembly is planned for Whakatane.

4. The Remove and Protect System, developed by Zero Invasive Predators Limited of Wellington.

A precision rat and stoat trap, automated lure dispenser, electronic transmitter and satellite box to remotely monitor and respond to predator reinvasions in remote areas.

5. Long-life lures developed by Boffa Miskell, a nationwide company. Low cost lures made of biodegradable plastic blocks which can remain attractive to predators for months. They will be manufactured and distributed from Rotorua and other

