Finance Minister complacent about NZ’s growth

Friday, 22 November 2019, 11:01 am
Paul Goldsmith - Finance

Rather than congratulating himself on New Zealand’s modest economic growth, Grant Robertson should be honest about why we’re missing out on the opportunity of a lifetime, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“New Zealand should be doing very well right now. Our export prices are at historically high levels, interest rates are low and the Government inherited big surpluses.

“What Grant Robertson fails to mention is that about three quarters of New Zealand’s economic growth is driven by population growth, not productivity improvements.

“Our growth per person, which is the true measure of the progress we are making as a country, is currently only 0.5 per cent. That is well behind most of the OECD.

“What’s worse, business investment has fallen from 5 per cent a year under National to just 0.6 per cent under Labour, job growth has fallen from around 10,000 new jobs a month under National to just 3,000 under Labour and there are 22,000 more people on the dole.

“National has higher aspirations for New Zealand. We want to see Kiwis better off. Muddling along at 0.5 per cent growth per person is nothing to crow about.

“Business is in a funk in this country, primarily because they lack confidence in this Government’s economic policies – policies that have driven up costs and created massive uncertainty. They’re also disheartened by this Government’s lack of delivery.

“If National is elected in 2020 we’ll stop the excuses and get on with implementing our positive economic plan to restore business confidence and revive the economy.”

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Reportedly, there have been nine incidents resulting in 17 civilian deaths and injuries (seven of the dead were children) caused by ordnance left behind on what used to be the firing range of our Provincial Reconstruction Team (PRT) in Bamiyan province.

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

 

Fossil Fuel Investment: ACC Must Lead On Climate Change

As the largest publicly owned investor in New Zealand, the ACC board should divest from fossil fuels, demonstrating our leadership role on climate change, Green Party MP Chlöe Swarbrick said today. More>>

Total Officers, Up Less: Coalition's 1800 New Police Officers

The Coalition commitment to add 1800 new Police officers to frontline policing has been achieved with the graduation of 59 constables from the Royal New Zealand Police College today. More>>

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

"Effectively A Permanent Amnesty": Final Month For Gun Ban Compensation

The firearms buy-back comes to an end a month from today, but the police say the amnesty for returning banned guns will continue into next year and beyond. More>>

