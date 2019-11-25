Parliament

Kids encourage New Zealanders to protect Aotearoa

Monday, 25 November 2019, 7:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kelvin Davis

Minister of Tourism

Hon Eugenie Sage

Minister of Conservation
Minita mō Te Papa Atawhai


25 November 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT

Kids encourage New Zealanders to protect Aotearoa this summer

Kiwi kids are asking New Zealanders and our international visitors to look after our home in a new campaign launched today by Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage.

The new Tiaki summer campaign follows the successful launch of Tiaki – Care for New Zealand to industry in November 2018.

“Using the voice of our young people, this campaign invites all New Zealanders and international visitors to adopt the principles of Tiaki and act as guardians for New Zealand’s special places,” said Eugenie Sage.

“The campaign encourages care for land, sea and nature, travelling with an open heart and mind, considering others and respecting culture.

“By promoting responsible visitor behaviour, Tiaki doesn’t just grow protection and care for Aotearoa, it also fosters and preserves the welcoming, safe and spectacular experiences and manaakitanga or hospitality which New Zealand is famous for,” said Eugenie Sage.

Kelvin Davis said Tiaki is the result of government and industry taking action together to guide positive behaviour and encourage visitors and Kiwis to care for Aotearoa.

“Tiaki is an important step forward in making our shared commitment to sustainable tourism loud and clear,” said Kelvin Davis.

“Since launching a year ago, Tiaki has had a fantastic start with worldwide coverage, millions of views and hundreds of New Zealand operators picking it up and sharing it with our visitors.

“Our Government is making good progress in our plan to ensure tourism growth benefits our people, economy and environment and Tiaki supports this work well. Now it’s time to take its next step. Join us and follow the Tiaki Promise this summer,” said Kelvin Davis.

Visit www.tiakinewzealand.com

The new Tiaki campaign videos can be downloaded for publication here:

1. Our Kiwi kids' promise to future visitors.

2. Kaitiaki and guardians of this land.

About Tiaki
• Tiaki was developed collaboratively by seven public and private sector organisations who have created assets, free of charge for all tourism industry partners to promote to their staff, trade partners and customers.
• These partners are Air New Zealand, Tourism Holdings Limited, Tourism New Zealand, Department of Conservation, NZ Māori Tourism, Local Government New Zealand, and Tourism Industry Aotearoa
• Since launching, Tiaki has featured in over 500 international media stories; reached almost two million people on Tourism New Zealand and Air New Zealand’s social media channels; and had over 56 thousand engagements on Instagram.
• The campaign will be pushed out via partner channels including on Air New Zealand domestic and international flights, Kia Ora magazine, through DOC and TNZ summer visitor campaigns

ends

