Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Government failing to deliver on the economy

Monday, 25 November 2019, 9:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

Paul Goldsmith - Finance

25 November 2019


The economy looks set to continue to slow with yet another downgrade to New Zealand’s growth projections, National’s Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith says.

“ASB Chief Economist Nick Tuffley is now forecasting annual growth of less than 2 per cent for the year to March 2020, which is made up almost entirely by population growth.

“Tuffley is absolutely right when he says ‘growth can and should be stronger’. Our export prices are at historically high levels and so far have been largely unaffected by slowing international growth, interest rates are low and the Government inherited big surpluses.

“Yet our growth per person, which is the true measure of the progress we are making as a country, is currently only 0.5 per cent. That is well behind most of the OECD and below the 1.7 per cent average during the last five years under National.

“The economy has slowed primarily because New Zealanders lack confidence in this Government’s economic policies, policies that have driven up costs and created massive uncertainty. The Government has also utterly failed on delivering its flagship policies, most notably KiwiBuild.

“The Government should be stimulating the economy with much needed tax relief for hardworking Kiwis and by delivering the infrastructure New Zealand desperately needs.

“National will index tax thresholds to inflation, repeal the Regional Fuel Tax and get on with building the roads this Government has either cancelled or postponed. We have also floated other ideas for stimulating the economy such as accelerated depreciation for business investment or tax relief for small businesses.

“If National is elected in 2020 we’ll stop the excuses and get on with implementing our positive economic plan to restore business confidence and revive the economy.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Before The Election: Prisoner Voting Rights To Be Restored

People sentenced to less than three years in prison will have their voting rights restored... This will return the law to how it was pre-2010 when a National Party Bill removed voting rights from all sentenced prisoners.

The announcement follows a report from the Waitangi Tribunal that the 2010 law disproportionally impacts Māori prisoners and is inconsistent with the Treaty of Waitangi. It also follows the High Court's declaration (upheld by the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court) that the current law is inconsistent with the right to vote in the New Zealand Bill of Rights Act 1990. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

Predator Free: $3.5m For New Pest Controls

New Zealand First is proud to announce the Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) has allocated $3.5 million to develop innovative predator control approaches which will reduce the need for repeated 1080 use. More>>

ALSO:

Children's Day: Commissioner Calls For Govt Commitment

“Three decades on, we are able to celebrate some significant changes for children like the recent launch of a Child and Youth Wellbeing Strategy. But we still have a long way to go to prioritise children’s rights.” More>>

ALSO:

Elections: Proposed Electorate Boundaries Released

The Representation Commission is proposing changes to half of New Zealand’s electorates and establishing a new electorate in south Auckland… More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 