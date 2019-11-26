Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

National is the Party of law and order

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 12:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

26 November 2019


National has today released the seventh in our series of discussion documents. The law and order document has a range of proposals to put victims at the heart of the justice system, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“National believes victims should get justice, criminals should be held accountable for the harm they cause and offenders should be rehabilitated so they can become contributing members of our society.

“We will crack down on gangs whose numbers are increasing at almost twice the rate of frontline police. We’re proposing a new police unit that would harass and interfere with gang activity, banning gang patches and revoking parole for those who associate with gangs.

“We also want to speed up access to justice, make the system fairer for victims, and apply our Social Investment Approach to stop people offending in the first place.

We are committing to:
• Giving Police greater powers to search the cars and homes of violent gang members
• Reintroducing our Social Investment Approach to justice
• Reintroducing the Meth Action Plan, updated for the 2020s
• Increasing penalties for those caught supplying synthetics
• Reintroducing a pilot programme of mental health nurses in Police watch houses

We are proposing to:
• Ban gang patches and insignia in public places
• Create a new sentence for violent gang crime
• Widen the clean slate programme for young offenders
• Increase penalties for the most serious young offenders
• Make working prisons compulsory
• Streamline the courts system
• Make the Victims Notification Register an opt-out system
• Refuse parole to murderers who don’t give the location of a body

“Law and order is personal for me. I worked as a Crown Prosecutor on more than a hundred jury trials. I’ve seen the harm serious offenders have caused families and communities. I want New Zealand to be the safest country in the world.

“National is the Party of law and order. We’re doing the hard work now so we can hit the ground running in 2020.”
https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1911/Law_and_Order_Discussion_Document.pdf


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this.

We have seen a serious decline in our native plants, animals and habitats in parts of the country and we need to do more to address that situation.

“To turn this situation around the government is consulting on a proposed National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity (NPSIB) that requires councils to work closely with tangata whenua, landowners and communities to identify and look after significant indigenous biodiversity.” More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

Senior Doctors' Warning: Tipping Point Reached In Public Hospitals

Hospital specialists around the country warn that public hospitals have reached a tipping point in a new report... The impetus for the report is the rising concern of members about the increasingly unsafe state of our public hospitals and clinical services. More>>

ALSO:

Advocates Call For Change: Benefit Relationship Rules "Lose-Lose Situation"

Child Poverty Action Group, Auckland Action Against Poverty, and Action Station have written an open letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, saying the rules are punitive and harmful. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Compensating Afghan Civilian Casualties

Given that the NZ Defence Force has needed to be hauled kicking and screaming into belatedly arranging an adequate clean-up of its old firing range… what would it take before New Zealand offers to pay compensation to the families of those who suffered death and injury from what was left behind on our watch? More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 