Strike Force Raptor Unit proposed to tackle gangs

Tuesday, 26 November 2019, 12:52 pm
National is proposing a new unit within the Police that would crack down on gangs and allow us to take back control, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says.

“The unit would be modelled on Strike Force Raptor, based in New South Wales, which was set up to target the activity of outlaw motorcycle gangs and associates.

“Gang numbers have exploded in New Zealand under this soft on crime Government. They have grown at almost twice the rate of frontline police. Since the election, gang membership has increased by 1,400. The number of frontline police officers has increased by about 850.

“Gangs peddle misery in our communities, manufacturing and dealing drugs and carrying out violence.

“A unit like Strike Force Raptor would interrupt gang activity. If someone was punched outside a nightclub by a gang member, the unit would take over the case. If gang members didn't pay their traffic fines, it would follow up to ensure their driver licences were taken away.

“The specialist officers would check gang clubhouses and use council rules to shut them down for shoddy workmanship or unconsented work. If alcohol was being served at the gang pad, it would invoke legislation so the gangs need a liquor licence. Officers could check benefit payments and tax records for taxpayer assistance gang members weren't entitled to.

“National would bring back targets for Police that were dropped by this Government. This includes reducing violent crime victimisations, reducing reoffending, reducing family violence victimisations, ensuring 95 per cent of New Zealanders live within 25 kilometres of a 24/7 on-duty Police officer, ensuring 98 per cent of burglaries are attended by Police within 48 hours and having 90 per cent of 111 emergency calls answered within 10 seconds.

“National is the Party of law and order. We are doing the work in Opposition so we’re ready to hit the ground running in 2020. We won’t tolerate gangs peddling misery. We will release a comprehensive gang plan next year to crack down on them.”

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1911/Law_and_Order_Discussion_Document.pdf


ends

