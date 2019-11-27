Transitional housing for Chatham Islands whānau

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Hon Peeni Henare

Transitional housing provides much needed support for Chatham Islands whānau

A new transitional whare will go a long way in helping to ease the serious housing shortage on the Chatham Islands (Rēkohu/Wharekauri), says Minister for Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta and Minister for Whānau Ora Hon Peeni Henare.

Three two-bedroom units were officially opened by Minister Henare this morning at a dawn service in Waitangi.

“I am honoured to be here with the people of Rēkohu/ Wharekauri to open this special housing project. Safe, warm and accessible housing is fundamental to our health and wellbeing,” Minister Henare says.

“Housing is a major concern for some Chatham Islanders, and some of the issues they face are unique to their environment. For example, if the whare they rent is being sold or whānau return home to the Chatham Islands there are even fewer options to rent or buy land.”

Te Puni Kōkiri has worked alongside Hā o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust to ensure this housing project provides short-term accommodation for whānau who need it most.

Minister Mahuta commends the Trust and wider whānau for their focus on whānau wellbeing and recognising the power of the whānau and community to make decisions that improve their lives.

“Rēkohu/Wharekauri is a unique, isolated part of the country. With a population of about 600 permanent residents, whānau are sometimes exposed to extreme elements. Dry, well built homes are critical for the island’s whānau to stay healthy and well.

“Together, whānau Māori are working with the Government to help the community achieve their housing aspirations which go further than a roof over their head,” Minister Mahuta says.

Te Puni Kōkiri has invested $1.2 million into this project with Hā o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust contributing an additional $20,000. Te Pūtahitanga o te Waipounamu – the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency in the South Island contributed funding to furnish the homes.

Hā o Te Ora o Wharekauri Trust is a Whānau Ora provider that helps whānau achieve their wellbeing aspirations, including housing. With support from Te Puni Kōkiri Māori Housing Network this whānau drive their own community development moemoeā.



