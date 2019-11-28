Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Public service gender pay gap continues to close

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 10:41 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

The Government has made good progress towards eliminating the gender pay gap in the Public Service, Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter announced today.

The latest data from the annual Public Service Workforce Data Report, shows that the 2019 Public Service gender pay gap fell to 10.5% from 12.2% in 2018. The national gender pay gap (which is calculated using median pay rather than mean) is currently 9.3%. The comparable figure in the Public Service using that method of calculation is now 6.2%.

“This Government made it clear when we came into office that we are committed to eliminating the gender pay gap within the Public Service,” said Julie Anne Genter.

“Reducing gender pay gaps takes concerted effort and it’s very pleasing to see such significant progress so soon. We are tracking well with the goals set out in the Government’s Gender Pay Gap Action Plan launched last year.

“The Public Service gender pay gap is at its lowest point since measurement began in 2000. The 1.7% decrease in the last year is the largest annual reduction in the gap in 17 years.

“We have focused on starting salaries, countering bias and discrimination, paying people fairly for doing the same job, and increasing flexible work.

“Pay equity settlements, including support workers at the Ministry of Education and social workers at Oranga Tamariki, have delivered positive outcomes for Māori and Pacific women. The gender pay gap for Māori, Pacific and Asian women has reduced, although we still have a long way to go.

“We have developed tools and guidance for the public sector which the private sector can use and adapt for work on closing their gender pay gaps. The public and private sector can each learn from each other to improve workplaces for women.

“The percentage of senior leadership roles held by women in the Public Service continues to rise. For Chief Executives, the gender balance is 50:50 – 17 are women and 17 men.

“The challenge now is to maintain the momentum we’ve started in our workplaces,” says Julie Anne Genter.


NOTE: https://ssc.govt.nz/our-work/the-gender-pay-gap-and-pay-equity/

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Upon his retirement – assuming the day ever arrives - Winston Peters will deserve a knighthood for services rendered to the media industry.

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

 
 

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 