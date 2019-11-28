Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Porirua housing partnership to improve housing in the city

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 11:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Kris Faafoi
Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)

27 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA STATEMENT


A partnership signed today between the Crown and local iwi, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira (Ngāti Toa), will improve the quality of state housing in western Porirua, says the Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi.

Contracts have been signed at a ceremony at Takapūwāhia Marae, in Porirua, between Ngāti Toa, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to confirm the partnership.

This will see Ngāti Toa’s new community housing provider, Te Āhura Mōwai, manage properties and tenancies for over 900 state homes in western Porirua for 25 years, starting on 1 July 2020.

Over time, the partnership will see these homes upgraded to make them warmer and drier.

“We know that a place to call home is fundamental to people’s wellbeing.

“Housing is a basic human right, which provides stability, security and the opportunity to establish connections in a community,” Kris Faafoi says.

“This Government and Ngāti Toa are united in wanting to improve public housing in Porirua.

“This partnership with Ngāti Toa is also significant as it deepens the Crown-Māori relationship,” Mr Faafoi says.

As mana whenua of Porirua, Ngāti Toa holds an important position in the local community, with strong understanding of local needs.

The partnership with Ngāti Toa is part of the Porirua Development, which was announced by the Government and the iwi last November.

The Development project includes the delivery of an additional 150 new state homes in the city.

Kris Faafoi says the partnership also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to Te Ao Māori and the aim of enabling Māori interests to achieve their aspirations in urban development and public housing.

• The Porirua Development (https://poriruadevelopment.co.nz) will see the Government commit up to $1.5 billion to work with the community on revitalising eastern Porirua, while also partnering with Ngāti Toa to improve public housing in western Porirua.

• This commitment is expected to result in renewal of 2900 public houses across Porirua City, making them warmer, drier and safer.

• There will be at least 2000 new affordable and market homes, including Kiwibuild properties over 25 years.

• The Government will also work with the eastern Porirua community, Ngāti Toa, and the Porirua City Council to ensure eastern Porirua is a good place to live, work, and raise a family by:

o replacing older state homes, which are past their best, with warm, dry, modern homes,

o creating home-ownership opportunities through a mix of affordable homes and homes for sale to the general market, and

o designing neighbourhoods for people which are more accessible and connected, with green spaces where everyone feels welcome and safe.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Upon his retirement – assuming the day ever arrives - Winston Peters will deserve a knighthood for services rendered to the media industry.

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

 
 

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

Simon Bridges Speech: National's Law And Order Discussion Doc

Good morning, I’d like to welcome you all here today for the launch of this document. As someone who, as a Crown Prosecutor, has worked closely with the victims of serious violence, rape and murder, this discussion document is close to my heart. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Restoring Prisoners' Right To Vote

On one front, the government has now done the right thing, and has partially restored the right of prisoners to vote. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 