Porirua housing partnership to improve housing in the city

Hon Kris Faafoi

Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing)



27 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT





A partnership signed today between the Crown and local iwi, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangātira (Ngāti Toa), will improve the quality of state housing in western Porirua, says the Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi.

Contracts have been signed at a ceremony at Takapūwāhia Marae, in Porirua, between Ngāti Toa, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities, and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to confirm the partnership.

This will see Ngāti Toa’s new community housing provider, Te Āhura Mōwai, manage properties and tenancies for over 900 state homes in western Porirua for 25 years, starting on 1 July 2020.

Over time, the partnership will see these homes upgraded to make them warmer and drier.

“We know that a place to call home is fundamental to people’s wellbeing.

“Housing is a basic human right, which provides stability, security and the opportunity to establish connections in a community,” Kris Faafoi says.

“This Government and Ngāti Toa are united in wanting to improve public housing in Porirua.

“This partnership with Ngāti Toa is also significant as it deepens the Crown-Māori relationship,” Mr Faafoi says.

As mana whenua of Porirua, Ngāti Toa holds an important position in the local community, with strong understanding of local needs.

The partnership with Ngāti Toa is part of the Porirua Development, which was announced by the Government and the iwi last November.

The Development project includes the delivery of an additional 150 new state homes in the city.

Kris Faafoi says the partnership also demonstrates the Government’s commitment to Te Ao Māori and the aim of enabling Māori interests to achieve their aspirations in urban development and public housing.



• The Porirua Development (https://poriruadevelopment.co.nz) will see the Government commit up to $1.5 billion to work with the community on revitalising eastern Porirua, while also partnering with Ngāti Toa to improve public housing in western Porirua.

• This commitment is expected to result in renewal of 2900 public houses across Porirua City, making them warmer, drier and safer.

• There will be at least 2000 new affordable and market homes, including Kiwibuild properties over 25 years.

• The Government will also work with the eastern Porirua community, Ngāti Toa, and the Porirua City Council to ensure eastern Porirua is a good place to live, work, and raise a family by:

o replacing older state homes, which are past their best, with warm, dry, modern homes,

o creating home-ownership opportunities through a mix of affordable homes and homes for sale to the general market, and

o designing neighbourhoods for people which are more accessible and connected, with green spaces where everyone feels welcome and safe.



ends

© Scoop Media

