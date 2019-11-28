Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Trade for All board releases recommendations

Thursday, 28 November 2019, 3:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon David Parker
Minister for Trade and Export Growth

28 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO


The Trade for All Advisory Board has released its recommendations for making New Zealand’s trade policy deliver for all New Zealanders.

The report was today welcomed by Trade and Export Growth Minister David Parker.

“Trade is crucial to this country’s economy and well-being, and the benefits need to flow to all New Zealanders, which is why we are pursuing our Trade for All Agenda,” David Parker said.

“The report builds on existing work while also providing new insights and ideas. In the first quarter of 2019 I expect to provide a comprehensive all-of-government response to the Board’s recommendations.

“The independent board was established in 2018 to take a fresh look at how our trade policy can better deliver for all our people, at a time when the global trading environment is increasingly challenging.

“We want to get the best out of our existing and future trade agreements so that our regions, small and medium sized businesses, Māori and women are able to take advantage of opportunities to earn good incomes. At the same time we want to ensure we protect our unique environment and grow our economy sustainably,” David Parker said

“Interesting findings include the suggestion trade policy should avoid putting future governments in a position where they need to choose between implementing their election policies and remaining in existing international agreements.

“The report also notes that Investor-state Dispute Settlement (ISDS) clauses have damaged public trust and confidence in trade agreements.”

The Government has instructed trade negotiators to oppose the inclusion of ISDS clauses in future trade deals.

After extensive consultation the board was able to take into consideration feedback from many New Zealanders from all walks of life.

“I would like to thank Trade for All Advisory Board Chair David Pine and board members for their commitment,” David Parker said.

“I would also like to thank the many New Zealanders who have shared their views throughout the Trade for All consultation.”

The board’s report is available at: https://www.tradeforalladvisoryboard.org.nz/

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minster Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 