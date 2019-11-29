NASA 2020 Internship applications open

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Economic Development

MP for Te Atatū



29 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

New Zealand tertiary students with top grades and a passion for space will once again be offered the opportunity to work with the world’s best and brightest at NASA, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Recipients of the New Zealand Space Scholarship are nominated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to take part in NASA’s International Internship Programme. If accepted, the cost of their participation is paid by the Government.

“These scholarships give our students the opportunity to learn from the best in the space technology field and bring the skills and experience they gain back to New Zealand,” Phil Twyford said.

Seven students this year have already received the New Zealand Space Agency scholarship and travelled to NASA’s Ames Research Centre in California to work with NASA’s expert mentors on cutting-edge research.

“Through the New Zealand Space Scholarship the Government is providing high-achieving students the opportunity to work in NASA’s advanced research facilities. They will be involved in the development of world-leading technology such as robotics and sensors for planetary exploration.

“New Zealand’s space sector is already contributing around $1.7 billion annually to our economy and the Government is working to make New Zealand a hub for new space activities powered by a highly-skilled workforce.

“The internship experience will equip our students with the skills and connections they need for space and other high-tech industries,” Phil Twyford said.

Editor’s notes:

• The scholarships will cover the cost of participation, airfares, accommodation, and other associated expenses for the duration of the internship.

• The New Zealand Space Agency will be accepting applications from interested students from 29 November until 19 December and the internships will begin in August 2020.

• More information about how to apply and profiles of the previous 2019 New Zealand Space Scholarship recipients, including video blogs, is available at nzspaceagency.nz.



