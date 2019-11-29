Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

NASA 2020 Internship applications open

Friday, 29 November 2019, 9:46 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Hon Phil Twyford

Minister for Economic Development

MP for Te Atatū


29 November 2019 PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT


New Zealand tertiary students with top grades and a passion for space will once again be offered the opportunity to work with the world’s best and brightest at NASA, Economic Development Minister Phil Twyford announced today.

Recipients of the New Zealand Space Scholarship are nominated by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to take part in NASA’s International Internship Programme. If accepted, the cost of their participation is paid by the Government.

“These scholarships give our students the opportunity to learn from the best in the space technology field and bring the skills and experience they gain back to New Zealand,” Phil Twyford said.

Seven students this year have already received the New Zealand Space Agency scholarship and travelled to NASA’s Ames Research Centre in California to work with NASA’s expert mentors on cutting-edge research.

“Through the New Zealand Space Scholarship the Government is providing high-achieving students the opportunity to work in NASA’s advanced research facilities. They will be involved in the development of world-leading technology such as robotics and sensors for planetary exploration.

“New Zealand’s space sector is already contributing around $1.7 billion annually to our economy and the Government is working to make New Zealand a hub for new space activities powered by a highly-skilled workforce.

“The internship experience will equip our students with the skills and connections they need for space and other high-tech industries,” Phil Twyford said.

Editor’s notes:

• The scholarships will cover the cost of participation, airfares, accommodation, and other associated expenses for the duration of the internship.

• The New Zealand Space Agency will be accepting applications from interested students from 29 November until 19 December and the internships will begin in August 2020.

• More information about how to apply and profiles of the previous 2019 New Zealand Space Scholarship recipients, including video blogs, is available at nzspaceagency.nz.


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

257 people died on the slopes of Mt Erebus on 28 November 1979, 40 years ago today. Let me pause to acknowledge the enormity of that loss, and the effect it has had on the lives of the families – and also on the lives of those who took part in Operation Overdue.

That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom.

But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 