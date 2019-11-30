The ‘Year of Delivery’ has delivered nothing

The annual Labour Party conference will be a sombre affair this year as they reflect on how little has been delivered for New Zealanders in the so-called ‘Year of Delivery’, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern promised New Zealanders so much, but it was all talk and no action and so little has eventuated.

“Kiwis have less in their back pockets. Economic growth has almost halved under this Government and monthly job growth is down almost 70 per cent.

“Cost of living has increased sharply with Kiwis paying more tax at the petrol pump and rents rising an average of $50 a week.

“Seven out of nine measures of child poverty have worsened under this Government. Food grants have doubled under Labour.

“There have been no significant roading or other major infrastructure projects started under this Government, in fact, it’s cancelled the projects we had planned.

“New Zealanders are less safe with the Government’s soft on crime approach resulting in 1400 new gang members.

“Fewer than 300 Kiwibuild houses have been built for first home buyers.

“The ‘Year of Delivery’ has been a failure. New Zealanders will be left asking themselves what’s been delivered for them in the past year and the answer is not much.”

© Scoop Media

