Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

If the responsible Minister is not responsible, is the PM

Tuesday, 3 December 2019, 12:34 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand

If the responsible Minister is not responsible, is the Prime Minister?

“The Prime Minister must sack the Police Minister. If he won’t take responsibility for a massive privacy breach within his own department and resign, she must make him”, according to ACT Leader David Seymour.

“Responsible firearm owners are careful not to talk about their guns, because they don’t want bad people to know they’ve got them. Police just left access to 37,000 people’s names, addresses, and what sort of guns they have open to hundreds of people.

“This afternoon at the Prime Minister’s post-Cabinet press conference, the Police Minister refused to take responsibility, instead blaming Police and a software provider.

“It is difficult to imagine how the Government could screw up worse, seriously endangering thousands of New Zealanders from a project designed to protect public safety.

“Nash doubled-down by saying he wouldn’t reconsider his approach to firearms law changes, that the buy-back was going ‘incredibly well’, and that there were no implications for a firearms register. He is in la-la land.

“The Cabinet Manual is clear that Ministers are accountable to Parliament for ensuring their departments run properly and that they are required to account for the actions of a department when mistakes are made.

“Nash has done nothing of the sort. New Zealanders will rightly be asking where the accountability is in this Government.

“Worse, this leak is not a result of business as usual, but Government policy. This privacy breach is the direct result of rushed law-making. Every party but ACT tried to make complex law in just nine days, and now New Zealanders are bearing the cost to their privacy and safety.

“Jacinda Ardern is happy to talk about banning guns on CNN, but ducks for cover when her policy makes New Zealanders less safe.

“Parliament’s rushed and haphazard Arms Amendment Act threw Police a massive hospital pass. Attempting to administer a huge ‘buy-back’ scheme in just six months has damaged their morale. It had damaged public respect for Police even before this disaster.

“The buck stops with the Police Minister. He needs to accept responsibility for such an inadequate process and resign.”


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from ACT New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Police Shut Down Website: "Massive Data Breach" Report On Gun Byback

COLFO has learned within the past hour of a massive data breach on the Police database for firearm hand-in and compensation.

Information on 70,000 firearm hand-in notifications, the firearms and owner bank account numbers, were accessible to web page users. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

Bigger, Wider Landfill Levy: Next Plan On Tackling Waste

“In the past decade, people have sent nearly 30 million tonnes of waste to municipal landfills around the country – a 50 per cent increase in waste that can often be recycled, composted or reused. We can’t allow this situation to continue” says Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Criminal Justice: Salvation Army Proposes Raft Of Initiatives

Tthe report goes further than what government is prepared to implement at this stage. It notes that poverty and deprivation together with attitudes in the courts and procedural delays cause ‘push and lock’ factors, drawing individuals into crime and making it difficult for them to leave. More>>

Health Minister: Hepatitis Foundation's Excessive Spending 'Unacceptable'

The Foundation and key government agencies are refusing to front over a damning report from the regulator, Charities Services... The man who set up the Hepatitis Foundation is appalled by the chairperson's extravagant expenses and the time it's taken for an investigation to be made public. More>>

Consulting On Policy Statement: Protecting Indigenous Biodiversity

"We have unique natural landscapes and indigenous biodiversity. Under the Resource Management Act 1991 (RMA) councils are required to maintain and protect indigenous biodiversity. However the RMA has not given councils clear enough direction on how to achieve this...” More>>

ALSO:

Earlier:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 