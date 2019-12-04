Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

ECE Action Plan just a plan to write another plan

Wednesday, 4 December 2019, 2:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand National Party

4 December 2019


National will consider the proposals made in the Early Learning Action Plan, but is sceptical this is yet another unfunded wish list from a Government with a record of non-delivery, National’s Early Childhood Education spokesperson Nicola Willis says.

“The Government’s Early Learning Action Plan contains a big disclaimer that Cabinet is yet to agree on its individual actions, or put aside any funding for them.

“This is just another wish list. The Government hasn’t funded these promises and may still drop them.

“Education Minister Chris Hipkins has failed to take meaningful action on the widespread teacher shortages impacting early childhood education services, deferring instead to yet another plan.

“A recent survey I conducted of more than 2000 people in the early childhood sector confirmed the severe teacher shortages, with more than 600 respondents struggling for more than six months to find an ECE teacher.

“The Government campaigned on a promise of 100 per cent qualified teachers and lower teacher ratios. This plan does not fund those promises, which they are failing to deliver on.

“There is also a risk that, left unfunded, the cost of these promises will fall on families who will be forced to pay higher fees for the education their children receive.

“The 100 per cent qualified goal remains unrealistic. There are about 10,000 experienced educators currently working in ECE without formal teaching qualifications. It makes no sense to exclude them when there is such a dire lack of educators available.

“I’m concerned that the proposals to incentivise 100 per cent qualified teachers will have the negative effect of making it even harder for centres struggling to find teachers, as they will face a further funding disadvantage.

“Education Minister Chris Hipkins is dropping this Action Plan to look like he’s busy, but in reality it’s just an unfunded wish list.”

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand National Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm.

With National and New Zealand First already competing for the “who’s the toughest sheriff in town” badge at Election 2020, their law’n’order posturing is going to make it extremely hard to discuss how the harms and injustices being perpetuated by the current system can best be addressed.

The reality is that the current policy of absolute prohibition has failed. More>>

 

Pike River: Next Phase Of Recovery Underway

“Fresh air will be pumped into the Pike River Mine drift this week, following acceptance of the plan for re-entry beyond the 170m barrier by New Zealand’s independent health and safety regulator WorkSafe." More>>

ALSO:

Peters Stoic: Russia On Afghan Firing Range Deaths

The foreign minister won't be calling in the Russian ambassador concerning comments made about New Zealand soldiers in Afghanistan. In a media briefing late last month, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said New Zealand must investigate crimes against civilians. More>>

ALSO:

(At Least From Individuals): All-Stages Urgency To Ban Foreign Donations

The Bill contains a minimal threshold of $50, to ensure that small-scale fundraising activities such as bucket donations and whip-rounds won’t be affected. But big donations will be gone... More>>

ALSO:

Privacy Breach: Police On Firearm Buyback Data Leak

We can confirm that a dealer with legitimate access to the online notification platform for the firearm buy-back programme has been able to view details of firearms owners... We have been able to identify the error back to an update made by our vendor last week which provided dealers a higher level of access to the notifications database. The update was not authorised by Police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Likely PPPs In Labour’s Infrastructure Plans

The same argument that Robertson has been making (ie, that this is a good time to launch these projects, while interest rates are so low) should apply equally to why it would make more sense for the government to borrow the money to build them itself. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The Alleged Sins Of NZ First

Be it the scandals he has uncovered (eg the Winebox) or the scandals he has featured in… Peters is, as they say, good copy. He sells newspapers, as the Dominion-Post showed yet again the other day when it put its revelations about the New Zealand First Foundation on its front page. More>>

Gun Law Changes: Time Extension For Those In Exemption Processes

Regulations that take effect tomorrow will ensure firearms owners who have already started a specific exemptions based process for their prohibited items will continue to be legally protected after 20 December 2019. More>>

Walking: Safer Speed Limits For Schools

The Government is delivering on its commitment to make streets safer for kids to walk and cycle to school, by reducing speed limits to a maximum of 40 km/h around urban schools and 60 km/h around rural schools. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 