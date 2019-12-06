Emissions Trading Reform Bill SOP submissions call

Have your say on a Supplementary Order Paper that would amend the Emissions Trading Reform Bill

The Environment Committee has updated its call for submissions on the Climate Change Response (Emissions Trading Reform) Amendment Bill to include provisions set out in Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) 413.



An SOP contains proposed amendments that have been made publicly available. In this case the SOP has been proposed by the Minister for Climate Change and the provisions set out in it relate to the agricultural sector. The committee has agreed to invite public submissions after receiving a formal request from the Minister.

Public submissions on the SOP are to be made through the same channel as submissions on the bill. One submission can be made that discusses both the bill and the SOP.

Tell the Environment Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Friday, 17 January 2020.

For more details about the bill:

• Read the full content of the bill

• Read the Supplementary Order Paper

• What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

• Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

