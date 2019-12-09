Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Death of NZ High Commissioner to Cook Islands

Monday, 9 December 2019, 11:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

New Zealand's High Commissioner to the Cook Islands, Tessa Temata, died in Palmerston North over the weekend, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said today.

Ms Temata, 52, had recently returned to New Zealand for medical treatment.

"On behalf of the Government and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, we extend our deepest sympathy to Tessa’s family, friends and colleagues," Mr Peters said.

“A respected diplomat with over 25 years’ experience in trade, development and legal matters, Tessa made a particularly strong contribution to deepening New Zealand relationships with Pacific Island countries.”

Ms Temata was New Zealand’s first High Commissioner of Cook Islands descent to serve in the Cook Islands, and also the first female New Zealand High Commissioner of Pacific ancestry to be posted to the Pacific. Ms Temata’s family hails from Samoa and the Cook Islands.

Since joining the Foreign Ministry in 1992, she had postings in Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Kiribati, Niue and Cook Islands.

Mr Peters said this was a difficult time for Ms Temata’s colleagues, particularly those at the High Commission in Rarotonga, who all knew her as courageous and inspirational.

“Ms Temata served her country with great distinction,” Mr Peters said.

“The Pacific is the part of the world where New Zealand can and does make the most difference. It is therefore to Ms Temata’s great credit that she spent so much of her career serving right across the Pacific.

“She demonstrated how much of a difference expertise, warmth, hard work and cultural competence can make to New Zealand’s Pacific diplomacy. She will be hugely missed,” Mr Peters said.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ Live Updates: Weather Mayhem Strands Tourists; Major Roads Closed

Hundreds of tourists are stranded on the West Coast, and on the other side of the South Island a flood-damaged bridge has closed State Highway 1, after a weekend of torrential rain.

The heavy rain battered much of the West Coast causing major slips on a 350 kilometre stretch of State Highway 6 between Hokitika and Haast, and most of the 970 tourists tourists trapped in Franz Josef might have to remain there until Friday.

Major roads are closed on both sides of the South Island. Timaru District remains in a state of emergency with road access north to Christchurch blocked with the two bridges crossing the Rangitata River closed. Hundred of tourists were left scrambling to find accommodation in the region. More>>

 

Policing: Armoured Specialist Police Vehicles

New Zealand Police has taken delivery of three Armoured Special Purpose Vehicles. The vehicles are unmarked and look like standard Toyota Land cruisers... They will not be used for patrol. More>>

Single Use PVC And Polystyrene Out: Next Steps On Plastic Waste

The Government will phase out more single-use plastics following the success of its single-use plastic bag ban earlier this year and the release today of a pivotal report for dealing with waste. More>>

ALSO:

Faafoi Statement: Minister's Suspicious Immigration Texts

I have apologised to the Prime Minister and understand I have let her down in regards to my dealings with Jason Kerrison over an immigration matter concerning his family. More>>

ALSO:

NZ First Conflicts Of Interest: New Details Around Timeline

New information has emerged showing it was the New Zealand First chief of staff who identified potential conflicts of interest between a forestry company and two senior government ministers, sparking a series of declarations. More>>

Earlier:

Donations:

Five New Cancer Meds In Six Months: Pharmac Funds More Cancer Medicines, Faster Assessment

PHARMAC has confirmed that two new medicines – olaparib for ovarian cancer and fulvestrant for breast cancer – have been approved for funding... Rituximab and bortezomib, which are already funded, have also been approved for widened access following successful commercial proposals from new suppliers. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Stoking Fears About Cannabis Law Reform

It was always going to be hard to have a rational debate on cannabis reform. Far easier for politicians to win votes by stoking alarm... More>>

ALSO:

Tūhoronuku Mandate Recognition Ends: "New Opportunity" For Ngāpuhi Treaty Negotiations

The Crown is providing an opportunity for the hapu of Ngāpuhi to rebuild its framework from the ground up for collective negotiations to deal with its historical Treaty claims... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 