Ian McKelvie - Law passes to speed up dog control cases
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
11 December 2019
Today my Members Bill to speed up the
court process for dog control offences and divert low-level
cases away from the District Court has passed into law,
Rangitikei MP Ian McKelvie says.
“The Dog Control
(Category 1 Offences) Amendment Bill today passed its final
reading with the support of all Parties except the Green
Party.
“In my years as Manawatu District Mayor I saw
first-hand the concerns of dog owners and Council animal
control officers over the long and frustrating wait times
for these cases to be resolved.
“Low-level, or
Category 1 offences will now be heard by Justices of the
Peace and Community Magistrates, rather than our busy
District Court judges. This will take some 400 cases a year
out of District Courts across the country and speed up the
time taken to resolve them.
“Dog control laws
protect members of the public from the activities of dogs
and also the actions, or lack of them, of dog owners. This
practical amendment will improve court processing times and
improve the welfare of dogs – a good cause all
around.”
