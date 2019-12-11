$12 billion in extra infrastructure investment
Wednesday, 11 December 2019, 1:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
Hon Grant Robertson
Minister of Finance
11 December 2019
PĀNUI PĀPĀHO
MEDIA
STATEMENT
The Government is lifting capital investment
to the highest level in more than 20 years as it takes the
next step to future-proof New Zealand.
Finance Minister
Grant Robertson has announced $12 billion of new investment,
with $8 billion for specific capital projects and $4 billion
to be added to the multi-year capital allowance.
The $8
billion includes:
· $6.8 billion for new
transport projects, with a significant portion for roads and
rail.
· $400 million one-off increase to
schools’ capital funding
· $300 million for
regional investment opportunities
· $300 million
for District Health Board asset renewal
· $200
million for public estate decarbonisation
The specific
projects will be announced in early 2020.
“The new
investment is forecast to increase the size of the economy
by a further $10 billion over five years, with further
positive impacts on GDP beyond that period,” Grant
Robertson says.
With debt low and borrowing costs at
record lows, the conditions are right for the Government to
invest to future-proof New Zealand.
“We inherited
neglected infrastructure when we took office, including run
down hospitals, roads that had been announced but not paid
for, overcrowded classrooms and a state housing
shortage.
“This package shows New Zealanders that this
Government is serious about tackling the infrastructure
deficit we were left with.
“It will provide further
support to boost the New Zealand economy in the face of
slowing international growth and stronger global headwinds.
It will also give certainty to the construction industry
about upcoming infrastructure projects and will create more
job opportunities for Kiwis,” Grant Robertson says.
The
extra $4 billion to be added to the multi-year capital
allowance takes it to $8.4 billion, with allocation of that
money to be announced over coming
Budgets.
ends
