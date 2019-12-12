Justice report highlights systemic racism and inequality

The Green Party welcome two reports that speak to fixing our justice system so that systemic racism does not further hurt our Māori communities, and so that proper rehabilitation can occur.

“We know Māori experience systemic racism from the moment they encounter front line services, through to when they are sentenced and imprisoned. This has resulted in disproportionate incarceration and worsened outcomes for Māori,” Green Party Justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said today.

“The treatment of Māori by our justice institutions is not only serious human rights breach but a continuing barrier to New Zealand being a truly equal and fair society.

“We also know the justice system doesn’t work as it should and people are leaving the system with fewer options and aspirations than when they went in.

“That’s why we welcome recommendations that ensure more diverse recruitment and that Māori and the Crown share in justice sector decision making. As well as improved rehabilitation recommendations.

“We must now heed the full recommendations of the reports to ensure that our justice system keeps people safe whilst also ensuring the best chance at rehabilitation for those that enter the system.”

