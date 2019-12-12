Justice report highlights systemic racism and inequality
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 9:13 am
Press Release: Green Party
The Green Party welcome two reports that speak to fixing our
justice system so that systemic racism does not further hurt
our Māori communities, and so that proper rehabilitation
can occur.
“We know Māori experience systemic
racism from the moment they encounter front line services,
through to when they are sentenced and imprisoned. This has
resulted in disproportionate incarceration and worsened
outcomes for Māori,” Green Party Justice spokesperson
Golriz Ghahraman said today.
“The treatment of
Māori by our justice institutions is not only serious human
rights breach but a continuing barrier to New Zealand being
a truly equal and fair society.
“We also know the
justice system doesn’t work as it should and people are
leaving the system with fewer options and aspirations than
when they went in.
“That’s why we welcome
recommendations that ensure more diverse recruitment and
that Māori and the Crown share in justice sector decision
making. As well as improved rehabilitation recommendations.
“We must now heed the full recommendations of the
reports to ensure that our justice system keeps people safe
whilst also ensuring the best chance at rehabilitation for
those that enter the
system.”
