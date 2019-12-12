Why is Peters promising to protect Stuff?
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:05 am
Press Release: ACT New Zealand
“The idea that NZ First would step in to protect a media
organisation that has been shining a light on the opaque NZ
First Foundation raises serious questions”, according to
ACT Leader David Seymour.
“The timing of Winston
Peters’ détente with the media is deeply suspicious.
Peters has a history of bad blood with journalists and has
come under serious scrutiny from Stuff over the past few
weeks.
“Today he called an impromptu press conference in
which he acknowledged the importance of the Fourth Estate
and suggested NZ First would support an NZME takeover of
Stuff going ahead if the latter organisation’s local
newspapers were protected.
“Peters performance this
morning might have seemed out of character, but let’s
consider what has taken place over the past few
weeks.
“Stuff has done a superb job of shining a light
on the opaque NZ First Foundation. But now it has now gone
completely silent on the Foundation and Peters has come out
in support of a proposal that could potentially protect
Stuff’s regional newspapers.
“Is Winston Peters
wielding regulatory power over Stuff? What contact has
Peters’ team had with Stuff about its coverage of the NZ
First Foundation and NZ First’s support for NZME’s
bid?
“Serious questions need to be asked about Peters’
motivation. Why would NZ First seek to protect a media
organisation that has spent the past few weeks questioning
whether the NZ First Foundation is breaking the
law?”
