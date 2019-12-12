Parliament

National will explore ways to simplify health system

Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party


Michael Woodhouse - Health

12 December 2019

National wants to simplify our healthcare system as part of our commitment to delivering quality healthcare for New Zealanders as locally as possible, National’s Health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.

“All health systems are complex, but for a country of our size, it’s worth asking where and how we can simplify ours to deliver better care for New Zealanders and better value for money.

“We support the principle of DHBs delivering services and being locally governed, but in our Health Discussion Document, National is asking whether the current model of elected DHB governance is the best way to ensure performance.

“We want to make changes that improve access and consistency of services across the country. One of the ways this could be done is through planning and funding services at a regional level, and delivering them through DHBs locally. We want New Zealanders’ feedback on this proposal.

“We’re also asking whether, for the most complex services, management could be at a national level.

“National wants to improve care for all New Zealanders, no matter where they live, and ensure that our system is open to innovation so that that improvement is continuous.

“We’re asking these questions to ensure DHB structures are working the best they can and Kiwis are getting the care they need.”

ends

