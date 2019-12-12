National will explore ways to simplify health system
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 10:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand National Party
Michael Woodhouse - Health
12 December 2019
National wants to simplify our healthcare system as part
of our commitment to delivering quality healthcare for New
Zealanders as locally as possible, National’s Health
spokesperson Michael Woodhouse says.
“All health
systems are complex, but for a country of our size, it’s
worth asking where and how we can simplify ours to deliver
better care for New Zealanders and better value for
money.
“We support the principle of DHBs delivering
services and being locally governed, but in our Health
Discussion Document, National is asking whether the current
model of elected DHB governance is the best way to ensure
performance.
“We want to make changes that improve
access and consistency of services across the country. One
of the ways this could be done is through planning and
funding services at a regional level, and delivering them
through DHBs locally. We want New Zealanders’ feedback on
this proposal.
“We’re also asking whether, for the
most complex services, management could be at a national
level.
“National wants to improve care for all New
Zealanders, no matter where they live, and ensure that our
system is open to innovation so that that improvement is
continuous.
“We’re asking these questions to
ensure DHB structures are working the best they can and
Kiwis are getting the care they
need.”
ends
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
PM's Statement: Deadly Eruption Of Whakaari / White Island
At this stage, we can confirm that amongst those currently listed as missing or injured are New Zealanders who were part of the tour operation, and tourists from Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, China and Malaysia. That is to the best of our knowledge.
To those who have lost or are missing family and friends, we share in your unfathomable grief at this moment in time, and in your sorrow. Your loved ones stood alongside kiwis who were hosting you here. We grieve with you, and we grieve with them... More>>
Police Update: Two Further Fatalities
Two further people have died following the eruption on Whakaari / White Island, bringing the official toll to eight. One was being treated at Middlemore Hospital and one at Waikato Hospital. More>>
Gordon Campbell: On The Eruption And Tourism Safety
Adventure tourism is a central theme in New Zealand tourism, and by definition, adventure always includes a certain level of risk. That said, New Zealand itself is also at risk of being seen as a tourism destination where commercial factors – rather than safety factors – are routinely allowed to determine the point where the boundary line of acceptable risk is being drawn. More>>