NZ safer as Terrorism Suppression Bill becomes law
Thursday, 12 December 2019, 4:53 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Government
A Bill that prevents terrorism and supports the
de-radicalisation of New Zealanders returning from overseas
has passed its third reading, Justice Minister Andrew Little
says.
The Terrorism Suppression (Control Orders) Bill is a
carefully targeted response to manage the risk posed by a
small number of New Zealanders who have engaged in
terrorism-related activities while overseas.
“Police
have an essential new tool to protect the public from people
who pose a real risk. They will be able to apply to the High
Court to impose control orders on New Zealanders who have
engaged in terrorism-related activities overseas,” Andrew
Little says.
“It does this in a way that balances the
rights of people subject to control orders, and upholds New
Zealand’s role as a global citizen in the efforts to
prevent terrorism.
“The requirements of the order will
be carefully tailored to the individual’s personal
circumstances, risks, and rehabilitative needs, and can
include electronic monitoring and curfews.
“This affects
a very small number of people who will potentially return to
this country from overseas. The Bill has been developed as
an urgent response to developments in Syria, but it applies
to any terrorism-related activity conducted by New
Zealanders overseas, including by right wing extremists and
white supremacists.
“The Bill as a proportionate
response to managing risk and is designed to prevent
terrorism and support de-radicalisation in a way that is
consistent with New Zealand’s human rights laws.”
