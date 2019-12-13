Papakāinga model inspires whānau well-being



Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development



13 December 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT



A housing project by Kohupātiki whānau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a Māori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whānau to their whakapapa says the Minister for Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakāinga in Kohupātiki this morning.

“Since moving to the papakāinga, Whānau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whānau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo Māori classes. It’s about strengthening whānau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.

“It is clear to me that papakāinga housing is providing whānau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.

“As demonstrated by this papakāinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whānau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whānau to strengthen their whānau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact,” says Minister Mahuta.

Te Puni Kōkiri, through its Māori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.

“Good quality housing is a building block for whānau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient Māori communities,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

Editors Note : For further information about the Māori Housing Network go to https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development



13 Hakihea 2019

Hua mai ana te oranga whānau i te tauira papakāinga

Ko te tino tauira o te kaupapa kōkiri whare he kaupapa i whakahaeretia e Kohupātiki hei hiki pea i ngā taumahatanga pūtea, hei tūhonohono anō hoki i ngā whānau ki ō rātou whakapapa.

Nā Minita Mahuta te whakatuwheratanga ōkawa o te papakāinga te Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust i Kohupātiki i te ata nei.

“Nō te hūnukutanga ki te papakāinga, kei te rongo te whānau i te wairua o te oranga i a rātou e whakapau kaha ana ki te rawa o te whānau, e noho tata rātou ki te marae te wāhi ka tū ai ngā momo mahi pērā i te kapa haka me ngā karāhe reo Māori. He kaupapa mō te whakapakaritanga o te whānau, o te hapori hoki. He āhuatanga pai tū, pai hinga tēnei.

“He mārama ki a au, ko ngā whare i ngā papakāinga, he haumaru, he mahana, he hauora, he ngāwari hoki te utu mā ngā whānau, ka mutu, he nui hoki ngā hua oranga ka puta i te roanga o te wā.

“Kua kitea i tēnei papakāinga, e taea ai te whakapau pūtea ki ngā wawata whare o tō tātou iwi, he nui noa ake ngā hua i te hoko whare me te haumarutanga noa iho mā te whānau. Mā konei hoki e whakarite huarahi ai kia whakapakari i ngā hononga ki ngā whānau, ki te whenua hoki, ka hua mai anō ngā painga o tēnei i roto i te roanga o te wā, e ai ki a Minita Mahuta.

Nā Te Puni Kōkiri mā roto i tōna Whatunga Whare Māori, te $1.02 miriona i whakapau ki tēnei kaupapa mō te hanganga me te hanga o ngā whare e whā. He rerekē ngā tāngata i roto i ia whare, ko ētahi whare nā te tangata tonu i hoko, ko ētahi atu he whare rīhi.

He mea tino nui te kounga o ngā whare kia ora ai, kia momoho ai ngā whānau, he mea nui hoki ki te whakawhanaketanga o ngā hapori Māori pakari, māia hoki,” te kī a Nanaia Mahuta.

Kōrero nā Te Ētita : Mō ētahi atu kōrero mō te Whatunga Whare Māori here ki https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network



ends

© Scoop Media

