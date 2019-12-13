Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Papakāinga model inspires whānau well-being

Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:22 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government


Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development


13 December 2019 MEDIA STATEMENT

A housing project by Kohupātiki whānau in Hastings is an outstanding example of a Māori-led housing initiative that can reduce financial pressure and reconnect whānau to their whakapapa says the Minister for Māori Development Hon Nanaia Mahuta.

Minister Mahuta officially opened the Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust papakāinga in Kohupātiki this morning.

“Since moving to the papakāinga, Whānau have a shared sense of wellbeing as they contribute towards a whānau asset, they live near the Marae where so many community activities take place such as kapa haka and te reo Māori classes. It’s about strengthening whānau and the community. It’s a win-win situation.

“It is clear to me that papakāinga housing is providing whānau with safe, warm, healthy and affordable housing options that can provide a number of long-term wellbeing benefits.

“As demonstrated by this papakāinga, we can invest in the housing aspirations of our people and provide whānau with more than just housing ownership and security. This will also create also a way for whānau to strengthen their whānau and whenua connections which will have a long-term beneficial impact,” says Minister Mahuta.

Te Puni Kōkiri, through its Māori Housing Network, invested $1.02 million into this project for the infrastructure and construction of four homes. The whare are of mixed tenure including individual ownership and collectively owned rentals.

“Good quality housing is a building block for whānau to thrive and is key to developing strong and resilient Māori communities,” says Nanaia Mahuta.

Editors Note : For further information about the Māori Housing Network go to https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network

Hon Nanaia Mahuta

Te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Minister for Māori Development


13 Hakihea 2019

Hua mai ana te oranga whānau i te tauira papakāinga

Ko te tino tauira o te kaupapa kōkiri whare he kaupapa i whakahaeretia e Kohupātiki hei hiki pea i ngā taumahatanga pūtea, hei tūhonohono anō hoki i ngā whānau ki ō rātou whakapapa.

Nā Minita Mahuta te whakatuwheratanga ōkawa o te papakāinga te Aroha Te Rangi Robin Ahu Whenua Trust i Kohupātiki i te ata nei.

“Nō te hūnukutanga ki te papakāinga, kei te rongo te whānau i te wairua o te oranga i a rātou e whakapau kaha ana ki te rawa o te whānau, e noho tata rātou ki te marae te wāhi ka tū ai ngā momo mahi pērā i te kapa haka me ngā karāhe reo Māori. He kaupapa mō te whakapakaritanga o te whānau, o te hapori hoki. He āhuatanga pai tū, pai hinga tēnei.

“He mārama ki a au, ko ngā whare i ngā papakāinga, he haumaru, he mahana, he hauora, he ngāwari hoki te utu mā ngā whānau, ka mutu, he nui hoki ngā hua oranga ka puta i te roanga o te wā.

“Kua kitea i tēnei papakāinga, e taea ai te whakapau pūtea ki ngā wawata whare o tō tātou iwi, he nui noa ake ngā hua i te hoko whare me te haumarutanga noa iho mā te whānau. Mā konei hoki e whakarite huarahi ai kia whakapakari i ngā hononga ki ngā whānau, ki te whenua hoki, ka hua mai anō ngā painga o tēnei i roto i te roanga o te wā, e ai ki a Minita Mahuta.

Nā Te Puni Kōkiri mā roto i tōna Whatunga Whare Māori, te $1.02 miriona i whakapau ki tēnei kaupapa mō te hanganga me te hanga o ngā whare e whā. He rerekē ngā tāngata i roto i ia whare, ko ētahi whare nā te tangata tonu i hoko, ko ētahi atu he whare rīhi.

He mea tino nui te kounga o ngā whare kia ora ai, kia momoho ai ngā whānau, he mea nui hoki ki te whakawhanaketanga o ngā hapori Māori pakari, māia hoki,” te kī a Nanaia Mahuta.

Kōrero nā Te Ētita : Mō ētahi atu kōrero mō te Whatunga Whare Māori here ki https://www.tpk.govt.nz/en/whakamahia/maori-housing-network


ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 