Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

Housing First to help Nelson Tasman homeless

Friday, 13 December 2019, 10:56 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Nelson has today seen the launch of Housing First Nelson Tasman.

Today’s launch marks the expansion of the Government’s homelessness programme, Housing First, to the top of the South Island.

“Housing First is a proven programme that puts people who are experiencing homelessness and multiple, high and complex needs into secure housing,” said the Associate Minister of Housing, Kris Faafoi.

“Housing First is a partnership between iwi, communities, their councils, and Government to end homelessness, not just manage it.

“Our goal is that homelessness should be brief, rare and non-recurring,” Kris Faafoi said.

Nationally, Housing First has already housed 939 individuals and whānau (as at 30 September 2019).

“Housing First recognises that it is much easier for people to address complex needs, such as mental health and addiction, once they are housed.

“Our approach is to provide housing as a starting point, then provide tailored support, for as long as needed, to help people stay in housing and address their issues that led to homelessness,” Mr Faafoi said.

Labour’s MP for Te Tai Tonga, Rino Tirikatene, represented the Government at the launch of the Housing First Nelson Tasman programme, which is being delivered through The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army provides housing and other support to thousands of New Zealanders, and its Nelson corps is working in partnership with Te Piki Oranga, The Male Room, and Gateway Housing Trust to deliver the service in Nelson Tasman. These partners are all established service providers in the district. Together they will work to house a minimum of 50 individuals and whānau over two years.

Housing First is now helping to house individuals and whānau who are experiencing long-term homelessness in Whangarei, Auckland, Hamilton, Rotorua, Tauranga, Wellington and the Hutt, Blenheim and Christchurch. Yesterday we included Hawke’s Bay and today we add Nelson/Tasman to our list of Housing First programmes.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Whakaari / White Island Eruption: Body recovery operation

Six bodies have been successfully recovered from Whakaari / White Island... More>>

Police Update: Plan To Recover Bodies
"I can now confirm that we are finalising a plan to recover the bodies from Whakaari / White Island tomorrow morning. Families will be briefed on the operation at 4.30pm and Deputy Commissioner Mike Clement will speak with media in Whakatane." More>>

ALSO:

.

 
 

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

Mosque Attacks: Names Of Arresting Officers Released

Police are now in the position to name the two officers involved in the arrest of the alleged gunman responsible for the attacks on the Al Noor and Linwood Mosques on March 15. More>>

Big, Bold, Permanent Change Needed: Children's Commissioner On 2019 Child Poverty Monitor

“I want to see family incomes dramatically raised by increasing benefits and making the minimum wage a living wage. And the Government needs to move much faster at increasing the supply of social housing..." More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 


 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 