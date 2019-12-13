Australia and NZ confirm bid for FIFA Women’s World Cup

Australia and New Zealand confirm joint bid for FIFA Women’s World Cup

The Australian and New Zealand Governments today launch an historic joint bid to bring the FIFA Women’s World Cup to the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

Australian Minister for Youth and Sport, Richard Colbeck and New Zealand Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson will announce the bold campaign, set to underpin the passion for the world game from one side of the Tasman to the other.

Minister Colbeck said the bid would come as welcome news for millions of football fans in Australia and New Zealand.

“Women’s football in Australia is going from strength to strength, with the Matildas currently ranked eighth in the world and the reigning Cup of Nations champions,” he said.

“The Australian and New Zealand Governments are harnessing this momentum to bring one of the world’s biggest sporting events to our region and we thank all State Governments for their support in backing the bid.

“Australia and New Zealand have a successful history of both staging and co-hosting major international sporting events — most recently the Rugby League World Cup 2017 and the Cricket World Cup 2015.

“By hosting such a premier sporting event, we strengthen Australia’s reputation as a world leader in women’s sport.

New Zealand Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said the joint bid was an unprecedented opportunity for the two counties to showcase their commitment to women’s sport and continue their track records of successfully hosting major sporting events.

“New Zealand and Australia are both countries that champion and celebrate women’s sport and it has been no surprise to see the football community, stadia, host cities and states across our two countries embrace this bid.

“For New Zealand, it would round off an amazing three years where we are also hosting the 2021 Rugby World Cup (Women’s), the 2021 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and the International Working Group for Women and Sport Secretariat 2018-2022, which includes the International Women and Sport Conference 2022.

“We know New Zealand and Australia can work as a team to deliver something unique and world class, while also creating a legacy for women and for football in our countries and across Asia and Oceania.”

