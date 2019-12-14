New Zealand remembers Sir Peter Snell

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern

Prime Minister

Hon Grant Robertson

Minister for Sport and Recreation

14 December 2019

PĀNUI PĀPĀHO

MEDIA STATEMENT



New Zealand remembers Sir Peter Snell

New Zealand is today remembering one of our true sporting heroes, triple Olympic gold medal winner Sir Peter Snell.

“He was a legend, here and around the world,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.

“Our thoughts are with Sir Peter’s wife Miki and their family.”

“Sir Peter is recognised as New Zealand’s greatest ever athlete. He was world class, driven, determined and humble,” Minister for Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson said.

“His three gold medals in the Olympic 800m and 1500m in 1960 and 1964 were the peaks of an amazing career.

“Sir Peter’s achievements weren’t just on the track. He always had a desire to give back to his sport and his country. He remained a proud New Zealander, and is loved and admired by generations of New Zealanders.”

Haere, haere, haere atu ra.

