Steps to end forced labour and lift the wellbeing of workers

New Zealand has ratified the International Labour Organization’s (ILO) Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention, reinforcing our strong commitment to ending forced labour and other forms of modern slavery, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Iain Lees-Galloway says.

“I am pleased to confirm that we have ratified the Protocol to the Forced Labour Convention, taking another step in our progress to combat forced labour, human trafficking and slavery-like practices,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

The ILO Protocol is a binding, treaty-level agreement which requires member countries to take steps to prevent and eliminate forced labour in their country, including modern slavery and human trafficking. The Protocol also requires that victims of these crimes are fairly and rightfully provided with protection, support and access to justice.

Iain Lees-Galloway announced New Zealand’s intention to ratify the ILO’s Protocol at the organization’s 100th anniversary conference in Geneva earlier this year.

“Ratification of the Protocol sends the strong message that New Zealand not only condemns forced labour in all its forms, but is taking steps to combat and eliminate it,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

“There is no place for forced labour and other modern slavery-like practices in New Zealand or the world. Combatting these practices is paramount to making sure that our society is inclusive and sustainable for everyone.

“Work the government is doing to combat forced labour includes our commitment to addressing temporary migrant worker exploitation, and updating our current Plan of Action to Prevent People Trafficking, to make sure that it covers forced labour and other forms of modern slavery,” says Iain Lees-Galloway.

