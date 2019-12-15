National wants cyclists to stay in their lane

National is proposing a new law to keep cyclists safe by making the use of separated cycleways mandatory, National’s Transport spokesperson Chris Bishop says.

“Motorists get frustrated when cyclists continue to use roads and motorways in places where a dedicated, separated cycle path runs parallel to the road.

“There are now hundreds of kilometres of protected cycle paths across New Zealand. Many of these are high-quality, safe and designed to be used by cyclists.

“National proposes that in areas where separated cycleways exist, cyclists must use them or else they will receive a fine.

“Similar rules exist in the cycle-friendly Netherlands, where using a physically separated bike path, or fietspad, is compulsory in most cases.

“By making sure cyclists stay in their lane it will keep them safe and go a long way towards improving the public acceptance of cycling by reducing conflict with motorists.

“National is proud of its investment in cycling infrastructure across New Zealand, including

Ngā Haerenga: The National Cycle Trail and the $100 million urban cycleways fund.

“Cycling is becoming more popular as it becomes easier and people look for a healthy way to get from A to B. A National Government will invest in cycling infrastructure across New Zealand to encourage its uptake.

“National will release a more comprehensive discussion document on transport, including public transport, on Monday.”

