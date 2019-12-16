Parliament

Denise Lee - Increasing Auckland Transport’s accountability

Monday, 16 December 2019, 12:44 pm
New Zealand National Party


16 December 2019


National is proposing to establish an independent auditor that will make sure CCO’s like Auckland Transport are properly accountable to the people of Auckland, Local Government (Auckland) spokesperson Denise Lee says.

“The public perception of Auckland’s council-controlled organisations is extremely negative, and Auckland Council itself struggles to reign them in.

“To fix this National is proposing to establish an Auckland Performance Auditor, which was recommended by the Royal Commission on Auckland Governance in 2009.

“A performance auditor would increase the ability of councillors to influence the strategic direction of organisations like Auckland Transport, Ports of Auckland, Watercare and Panuku Development.

“It would ensure CCO’s are providing high-quality services in a cost-effective way, review the adequacy and relevance of their Statements of Intent and performance targets, and provide support during quarterly and annual performance reviews.

“We need to ensure Auckland Council is equipped to do its job properly. Oversight of transport will remain AT’s responsibility, but it has failed to do this effectively in the past.

“Feedback from my Rate Your Council website shows an overwhelming number of people feel Auckland Transport does not respond to the transport needs of their local communities.

“National is committed to exploring further ideas that will increase the accountability of Auckland Transport to Local Boards and their communities.”

