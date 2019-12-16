Parliament

National to deliver on housing, transport and infrastructure

Monday, 16 December 2019, 1:06 pm
16 December 2019

Simon Bridges - National will deliver on housing, transport and infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says.

“National gets on and builds things. Whether it’s first-rate social and economic infrastructure or Roads of National Significance, New Zealanders have come to know National as the party that delivers on its policies.

“The current Government cancelled or stalled all of the former National Government’s plans to build New Zealand. This has left Kiwis worse off as congestion grows, our economy slows, and the number of people waiting for housing has skyrocketed in two short years.

“National will make sure New Zealand’s infrastructure is fit for purpose for the 21st century.

“We’ll deliver economic infrastructure that will grow our economy and create jobs, as well as social infrastructure that will see our kids taught in world-class facilities and provide us access to the best healthcare possible.

“We will get New Zealand moving again by investing in the safe, efficient high-quality highways that motorists deserve in return for all the tax Labour has stung them with.

“We will keep the Kiwi dream of home ownership alive by freeing up planning rules and restrictions around consenting to make sure houses and infrastructure gets built.

We are committing to:
• Repeal and replace the Resource Management Act
• Develop a clear pipeline of major infrastructure projects
• Repeal the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax and not increase fuel taxes in our first term
• Use private capital to build the critical infrastructure New Zealand needs
• Introduce legislation that will implement roadside drug testing

We are proposing to:
• Complete our Roads of National Significance (RONS) and begin a second generation programme
• Introduce new funding for Roads of Regional Significance
• Introduce a target to reduce the time it takes to house priority clients on the social housing register
• Increase support for community housing providers
• Introduce new transport authorities in Wellington and Canterbury
• Introduce a performance auditor for Auckland CCOs, including Auckland Transport
• Establish a new Water Infrastructure Fund to help councils improve water quality.
• Decrease the use of random speed cameras and increase signposted cameras
• Move to congestion charging and road user charges for all vehicles over time

“Quality infrastructure gets us to work on time in the morning and home again to our families at night. It grows our economy and gives the places we live vibrancy as well as functionality.

“National is the party of infrastructure. We’re doing the hard work now so we can hit the ground running in 2020.”

Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

