NZ will continue to showcase ambitious climate action

Monday, 16 December 2019, 3:09 pm
Hon James Shaw

Minister for Climate Change


New Zealand will continue to showcase ambitious climate action

With the global climate change talks closing overnight, the Minister for Climate Change, James Shaw said New Zealand will continue to show the world what meaningful, ambitious and lasting climate action looks like.

“Lasting action on climate change demands that we keep working every single day. This is the only way we can keep our promise to future generations that we will leave behind a world that is better off for what we did,” James Shaw said.

As the head of the New Zealand delegation at the global climate talks, Minister Shaw shared the progress this Government is making to build a cleaner, safer planet for future generations.

“I talked to people from many countries who are thinking about putting in place their own climate change legislation and they are using our Zero Carbon Act as a benchmark for what meaningful, ambitious and lasting climate action looks like. This Government will continue to show global leadership on what needs to be done to leave a safer planet for future generations,” James Shaw said.

Talks closed with countries not able to agree fully on a provision of the 2015 Paris Agreement known as Article 6. This concerns the role of carbon markets and carbon trading in helping countries to fulfil their emission cutting pledges.

“We should acknowledge that some important progress was made, which is positive.
But unfortunately we will have to wait another year to get it all sorted. I have been frustrated that there are some countries who are slowing overall global progress. This is especially frustrating at a time when everything we see happening around the world points to an urgent need to move further and faster. However I am reassured by the fact that the vast majority of countries are increasing their ambition,” James Shaw said.

This year’s talks were not expected to produce a major breakthrough on countries’ emissions targets, but it was hoped Article 6 could be finalised, clearing the decks for countries to focus on more ambitious goals for cuts to emissions next year.

“Let’s be clear: We are still on track towards a future where we are all playing our part to solve the challenge of climate change, but we are not going to get there unless countries are working more closely together. Carbon markets must have fair rules and ensure genuine emissions reductions, which is why getting an agreement on the rules countries should stick to has been a priority for New Zealand since the world committed to climate action in Paris in 2015,” said James Shaw.

The 25th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25) took place in Madrid.


Whakaari/White Island: A Minute’s Silence For Victims

A minute’s silence will be observed at 2.11pm on Monday 16 December in honour of the victims of the Whakaari White Island eruption, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has confirmed...

The minute’s silence will be exactly one week after the eruption started on Monday 9 December. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On What An Inquiry Might Look Like
Presumably, if there is to be a ministerial inquiry (at the very least) into the Whakaari/White Island disaster, it will need to be a joint ministerial inquiry. That’s because the relevant areas of responsibility seem to be so deeply interwoven... More>>

 

More Discussions: National On Housing, Transport And Infrastructure

National has today released the ninth and tenth in our series of discussion documents, which contain a range of proposals to ensure New Zealand has the high-quality housing and infrastructure it needs to prosper, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Trains: Govt's Plans For Rail

The Government has released its long term vision for a sustainable 21st Century rail network that gets our cities moving, connects our regions and gets more freight off the roads. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Welfare Vs Infrastructure Spending

If New Zealand has a pressing need to stimulate its flagging economy, it seems very weird that the government is choosing a $12 billion package of infrastructure spending – mainly on road and rail – that by definition, will take a very long time to deliver their stimulatory benefits ... More>>

New Reports: "Immediate Commitment To Doing Justice Differently"

Justice Minister Andrew Little released two reports today, Turuki! Turuki! from Te Uepū Hāpai I te Ora, and Te Tangi o te Manawanui: Recommendations for Reform from the Chief Victims Advisor. Both recommend a fresh approach to the way criminal justice has been approached... More>>

ALSO:

"Heart-Breaking And Confronting": Surgical Mesh Restorative Justice Report

Minister Genter: “People have talked about losing the life they had enjoyed before surgical mesh harmed them – the loss of a steady job, the ability to exercise, a loving relationship in some cases. Others described the chronic pain they experienced..." More>>

ALSO:

Law Foundation: Government Decryption Powers Must Respect Privacy

The power of government to order users and companies to decrypt encrypted data and devices needs stronger privacy protections and additional safeguards, according to a study published by researchers at the University of Waikato. More>>

Latest 'Discussion Doc': National On Healthcare

National has today released our eighth Discussion Document which focusses on health and outlines a range of policies which will enable more Kiwis to access high-quality healthcare, Leader of the Opposition Simon Bridges says. More>>

ALSO:

Select Committee Report: Combatting Foreign Election Interference

MPs have finally delivered their recommendations to combat foreign interference in elections in a long awaited and much delayed report. More>>

